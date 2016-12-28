03 January 2017
    » 01/03/2017, 13.58

    INDIA

    Indian Supreme Court: No to use of religion for votes. Activists: Positive judgment

    Nirmala Carvalho

    Judges rule that politicians can no longer appeal to confessional, linguistic or caste sentiments. The first ever challenge to another judgment that called Hindutva "a way of life and not a religion". "The paradox is that it is the party of Prime Minister which uses religion to attract" consensus.

    New Delhi (AsiaNews) - The Supreme Court of India has ruled that no politician can ever use religion to win votes. The sentence - four votes to three - was issued yesterday and could determine the fate of the next local elections, which are scheduled in 2017 in five states.

    The opinion of the judges challenge - but do not reverse - another judgment of 1995, which had defined the Hindutva [Hindu ideology that considers ethnic identity, cultural and political life, in the name of extremist groups who perpetrate acts of violence and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities - ed] "a way of life and not a religion".

    Commenting to AsiaNews some Indian activists, secularists and Christians, emphasize the importance of the judgment and are enthusiastic about the opinion of the Court led by President TS Thakur.

    India’s highest court ruled that those who try to solicit votes on the basis of religion, caste, ethnic or linguistic affiliation commit an offense under Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People's Act. The judges also stress that "the exercise of vote is a secular practice "and that" the relationship between man and God is an individual choice. The state is not allowed to ask for loyalty in such activities".

    Ram Puniyani, president of the Center for Study of Society and Secularism in Mumbai, says that "the Hindutva judgment created the political precedent for the abuse of religion in the electoral arena." The activist also recalls that in the general election of 2014, those won by the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was the Prime Minister who "emphasized the fact that he was Hindu. These statements have weakened the secular social fabric of our republic".

    Puniyani reports that the largest party that exploits confessional sentiments to attract consensus is the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party, the current ruling Hindu nationalist party], "polarizing the communities along religious lines." To this, he adds, "the court ruling could be a great relief."

    Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC), said: "It is ironic because, after all, Modi's politics is deeply rooted in the Hindutva movement. His election victory was attained with promises of development and growth for a young India. But India sees a resurgence of Hindutva agenda in all walks of life. On the basis of this judgement all who one on Hidutva agenda need to quit their parliament positions".

    Lenin Raghuvanshi, an activist for the rights of Dalits and founder of the People's Vigilance Committee on Human Rights (Pvchr), believes that yesterday's decision "may disqualify fascist political parties. The latter use religion to promote their racist agendas and create "conflicts.

    Fr. Lourdu Raj, Dean of Xavier School of Communication at Bhubaneshwar (Orissa Xavier University), warns: "Perhaps the judgement will do some good to the society if it is implemented well and if the civil society becomes vigilant".

    (Santosh Digal collaborated)
