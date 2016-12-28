|
|
» 01/03/2017, 13.58
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Indian Supreme Court: No to use of religion for votes. Activists: Positive judgment
Judges rule that politicians can no longer appeal to confessional, linguistic or caste sentiments. The first ever challenge to another judgment that called Hindutva "a way of life and not a religion". "The paradox is that it is the party of Prime Minister which uses religion to attract" consensus.
|
|
