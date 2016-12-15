22 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/20/2016, 18.18

    INDONESIA

    Indonesia’s police chief says fatwa against Santa Claus is illegal

    Mathias Hariyadi

    General Tito Karnavian has urged citizens to ignore the ban on dressing up for Christmas. Because of the edict issued by the Ulema Council (MUI), several merchants have been threatened by Islamic extremists because they asked their employees to wear Christmassy gear.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – The fatwa issued by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has no legal basis and both the police and citizens must not regard it as a law to be upheld, said Indonesian Police Chief General Tito Karnavian after two regional police chiefs backed the MUI’s call on Muslims not to dress up for Christmas.

    On 14 December, MUI issued edict number 56/2016 saying that it is haram (forbidden) to use non-Islamic objects during the Christmas season. Hence, wearing a Santa costume or Christmassy gear is prohibited.

    Following MUI’s decree, some extremist groups, including the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), raided shops in Surabaya (East Java) and Bekasi (West Java) ordering owners not to require employees to wear Christmas paraphernalia.

    General Karnavian lashed out at the edict and at these demonstrations of intolerance, saying that pluralism and the spirit of religious tolerance that lie at the basis of Indonesia must be protected.

    "I ordered the police chiefs in Bekasi and Kulon Progo to prevent the circulation of leaflets in support of the MUI fatwa," he said.

    Recently, Bekasi police chief Umar Surya Fana had leaflets printed "explaining" the MUI edict, putting pressure on local merchants not to require non-Christian employees to wear Christmassy clothes to attract customers.

    With such police support, extremists have felt emboldened. Yesterday some FPI members in Surabaya threatened merchants, protected by police agents.

    “These ugly incidents were triggered by the MUI edict,” said General Karnavian. “The fatwa has been used by radical groups to carry out raids and exert pressure on supermarkets."

    The general not only rebuked the police chiefs, but he also ordered them to go after the troublemakers. "If they use force, then you are legally bound to bring them to justice, without compromise,” he said.

    The police chief also stated that he would discuss the matter with MUI leaders, "urging them to publish serious deliberations that protect the spirit of tolerance."

    On Sunday, Rev Jan S. Aritonang, a Protestant clergyman, urged the ulema to discuss the matter in order to comprehend the reasons of the edict.

    "There was never any agreement among Christian denominations that these decorations and [Christmas] images are objects related to Christianity,” he explained. “The spread of these 'products' has nothing to do with the Christian faith and is only connected to the market and commercial activities."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    indonesia
    christianity
    islam
    ulema
    fatwa
    christmas
    tolerance
    karnavian
    police











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope

    Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun

    The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse  to cooperate".

     


    CHINA-VATICAN
    The Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.