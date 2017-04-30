|
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Indonesia has 14 new priests, a "rare opportunity" celebrated in various parishes
Three priests are ordained in the diocese of Bandung, seven in Manado, and four in Sibolga. Ordinations usually take place in seminaries or episcopal sees. For many Catholics, such locations are a challenge because they are far away and lack the facilities to accommodate large numbers.
