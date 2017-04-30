06 May 2017
    • » 05/06/2017, 17.03

    INDONESIA

    Indonesia has 14 new priests, a "rare opportunity" celebrated in various parishes

    Mathias Hariyadi

    Three priests are ordained in the diocese of Bandung, seven in Manado, and four in Sibolga. Ordinations usually take place in seminaries or episcopal sees. For many Catholics, such locations are a challenge because they are far away and lack the facilities to accommodate large numbers.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) - Indonesia has 14 new priests. Their ordination took place recently in the dioceses of Manado, Sibolga and Bandung, in the presence of thousands of faithful.

    What made these ceremonies a "rare opportunity" for local Catholics was that they occurred in parishes.  

    Contrary to usual practice, whereby ordinations are performed in seminaries and episcopal sees, this group of deacons received their consecration among their people, including family and friends.

    Indonesia is an Islamic majority country (more than 85 per cent of a population of almost 256 million).

    The country has a lot of seminars, where most ordinations take place.  However, for many Catholics this can be a disadvantage due to the great distances and their limited capacity to host visitors.

    Therefore, ordinations are such a "rare event," a real "liturgical show" when they occur in village parishes, where everyone can participate.

    This is what just happened, starting in the diocese of Bandung (West Java), on April 25, for three deacons, a diocesan priest and two members of the Order of the Holy Cross.

    Their consecration ceremony was held at the Santa Maria Fatima Church in in Lembang (the province’s most famous tourist resort) in the presence of Mgr Antonius Bunjamin Subianto OSC.

    Seven other priests were ordained in late April at the St Yohanes (Saint John the Baptist) Church in Laikit, in the diocese of Manado. Five of them are diocesan and are two Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.

    Speaking before hundreds of priests and thousands of faithful, Mgr Josef Theodorus Suwatan MSC explained that the "true task" that awaits consecrated people is to "Celebrate the Eucharist every day.” In fact, "Through the Holy Sacrament, you extend your prayers from the community to God."

    Ordinations are usually performed in the cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Mary. Fr Agustinus Kandowangko, a priest from Laikit, told AsiaNews, "My heart is full of joy because my parish has been chosen to host this event."

    On Wednesday, the third ceremony took place in the diocese of Sibolga, on the island of Nias (North Sumatra province). Four deacons (three capuchins and one diocesan) were consecrated in Santa Maria, Mother of All Nations in Gunungsitoli.

    Fr Posma Manalu said that heavy rains did not "dampen the enthusiasm of local Catholics" attending the Mass. In his homily, Mgr Ludovicus Simanullang OFM encouraged the new shepherds of souls to "focus on their sacramental tasks.”
