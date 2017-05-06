|
05/13/2017
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Indonesian Church for Dialogue: Over 5,000 youth at Joyful Run
Young people from different religions, communities and social classes attended the event. Enthusiastic response to invitation to embrace the spirit of unity and defend pluralism. Msgr Pius Riana Prapdi: "Celebrating differences in society means celebrating the nation." The celebration is a strong response to the current socio-political situation in Indonesia. Fr. Antonius Haryanto: "Being different is a common thing and staying united is a huge grace."
|
