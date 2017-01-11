17 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/17/2017, 13.43

    INDONESIA

    Indonesian police: Ulema hide extremist movements that want to divide the country

    Mathias Hariyadi

    General Karnavian warns against infiltration of MUI. Edicts and declarations are "manipulated" to promote a violent and radical ideology. Among the recent cases, the attempt to block the re-election of the governor of Jakarta because "Christian." MUI President denies the charges.

     

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Indonesia’s police chief, Gen. Tito Karnavian, is warning of possible "infiltration" and "manipulations" in the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the work of extremist movements and radical Islamic political groups.

    These formations want to ignite divisions, confrontations and violence in the country, taking advantage of edicts and fatwa issued by MUI leaders. In an attempt to defuse tensions, the appeal to the ulema TO move "cautiously" and "pay attention" in ruling on political, social, religious and current events that can trigger divisions in society.

    These are the warnings of Gen. Karnavian given in a public seminar at the police academy in South Jakarta today; the meeting was also attended by leading MUI personalities, to discuss major issues with top police officials.

    According the head of the police force, the MUI is "manipulated" by groups that exploit the ulema to achieve their goals on the political and social level. This includes an attempt to block the re-election of the governor of Jakarta, because he is "Christian."

    The alarm bell is part of a wider context of dissatisfaction and growing discontent on the part of institutions and moderate Muslim majority of the country against the (controversial) radical figures, that promote hatred and division between faiths and ethnicities. This includes groups that foment intolerance against native ethnic Chinese and the political and institutional leaders who are not Muslims.

    Among the many examples of the recent period the affair that involved the governor of Jakarta, Basuki Purnama Tjahaja "Ahok", who ended up on trial for an alleged case of blasphemy. And again, the attack against a local official in Bantul, forced to transfer because targeted by an Islamic extremist wing because of his Catholic faith in a Muslim majority area. And, in recent days, the protest organized by Dayak natives of West Kalimantan, which prevented the landing of a radical Islamic leader for a conference (close to MUI).

    The head of the Indonesian police precise this is not a personal opinion, but rather a "shared feeling" of public opinion, based on the events of recent months. According to Gen. Karnavian is an ongoing attempt to "reduce the role and prestige and moderate mainstream Islam", which is accompanied by the gradual escalation of a vision of Islam that "does not respond to the dictates of the national spirit: unity in diversity".

    The Presudent of the Ulema Council Kiai Hajj Maruf Amin, who attended the meeting has responded claiming that the movement's leaders have never spread statements to behaved in a way to foment clashes and violence in society.

    In recent years, the authorities in Indonesia – the most populous Muslim nation in the world – have given in on several occasions to MUI pressures. The latter acts as the country’s moral watchdog. In Aceh, a province governed by Sharia, women cannot wear tight pants or miniskirts. In March 2011, MUI lashed out against flag-raising "because Muhammad never did it". On previous occasions, it launched anathemas against the popular social network Facebook because of its “amorality”, but also against yoga, smoking and voting rights, especially for women
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Indonesia Muslims Islam fundamentalism human
    rights persecution mui ulema











    See also

    07/09/2005 INDONESIA
    Christians fear attacks in the workplace
    Catholics and Protestants are used to celebrating mass at their workplace on Friday when their Muslim colleagues go to mosques. The government pledges to review the law on places of worship.

    12/08/2005 INDONESIA
    Indonesia: Government rejects integralists' request of to ban the Ahmadis

    Decisions about the fate of the Muslim minority are left to the Indonesian Ulema Council, which will decide whether or not to lodge an appeal in court.



    16/02/2010 INDONESIA
    Jakarta: ulemas and government agree on prison and fines for common law couples
    Common law and polygamous couples could get up to three months in jail and fines of up to US$ 535,000. Religious Affairs Ministry drafts bill, backed by powerful Ulemas Council. Whilst legal in Islam, polygamy is seen as “bad” and a sign of selfishness.

    11/03/2006 INDONESIA
    Extremist Muslims force a Catholic "home" church to shut down

    A local priest told AsiaNews about the incident. The assailants "came from outside", and when informed about the case, the police "advised" the Catholic community "not to make too much fuss about the matter".



    22/10/2004 INDONESIA
    Former Indonesian President defends a Catholic church

    Former Indonesian President Abdurrahman Wahid (aka Gus Dur) is a moderate Muslim leader who says that religious freedom must be guaranteed for Catholics or he will take their case to court. Some 500 attacks have been reported in the country in the last 14 years.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.