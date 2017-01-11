|
» 01/17/2017, 13.43
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Indonesian police: Ulema hide extremist movements that want to divide the country
General Karnavian warns against infiltration of MUI. Edicts and declarations are "manipulated" to promote a violent and radical ideology. Among the recent cases, the attempt to block the re-election of the governor of Jakarta because "Christian." MUI President denies the charges.
