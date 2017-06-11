06 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/06/2017, 16.18

    INDONESIA

    Indonesians against 'Islamic' requirements to enrol in Yogyakarta university

    Mathias Hariyadi

    Protests forces Gadjah Mada University to reverse itself. Islamist infiltration in Java universities generates fears. The government seeks to stem the influence of radical groups on campuses. Higher Education minister opposes extremist teachers.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – The University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), the oldest and most prestigious university in the city of Yogyakarta, planned to require gifted students who apply for next academic year to abide by a special protocol and be able to recite and be fluent in the Holy Scripture. However, following protests, the university (picture 1) decided to drop the requirement.

    Dr Eko Suwardi, head of the Faculty of Economics and Business, had sent such a proposal (picture 2) to the UGM governing body for their approval. Two days later, an anonymous source posted his letter online sparking harsh criticism.

    Although the letter does not specifically refer to the Qurʾān, many people reacted negatively to his proposal calling it backward and discriminatory. Following widespread condemnation on social media, UGM issue a press release on 3 November.

    “UGM is fully committed to implement the spirit of a national university based on Pancasila* and the 1945 Constitution,” said UGM spokeswoman Dr Iva Ariani. “Our protocol in recruiting new students is and will always be based on the same spirit. It is thus clear that the proposal is strongly rejected.”

    Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim country. In recent years its reputation as a tolerant nation has been endangered by the activities of extremist Islamic movements.

    Among most Indonesians who practice a moderate form of Islam, the UGM affair has sparked fears of possible Islamist infiltrations in Java's state universities.

    Government authorities have repeatedly warned against radical Islamic thinking infiltrating student organisations and activities on campus.

    President Joko Widodo and his government have been trying to contain the growing influence of Islamists, especially in Islamic universities and schools.

    Last month, the Indonesian parliament approved a law banning civilian organisations that oppose the country’s secular ideology. Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HTI), an organisation promoting the caliphate in Indonesia, was the first group to be dissolved under the law.

    In July, Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Muhammad Nasir sent a circular to Indonesia’s state universities with a warning for the teaching staff. The note urged professors who adopt and practice a rigid view of Islam or who are members of HTI to resign.

    "As state employees in universities, you are called to stay faithful to the Republic of Indonesia, which is based on Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945," the letter said.

    *  Pancasila refers to the idea of pluralism underlying the Indonesian state.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    indonesia
    yogyakarta
    gadjah mada
    university
    enrolment
    joko widodo
    islamism











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.