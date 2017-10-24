|
|
10/31/2017, 13.33
INDIA
Indore’s Sister Rani Maria will beatified on November 4th
The Franciscan nun was stabbed to death with 54 blows in 1995. She spent and gave her life to serve the poor. 10,000 people are expected to attend beatification.
|
