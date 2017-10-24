31 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/31/2017, 13.33

    INDIA

    Indore’s Sister Rani Maria will beatified on November 4th



    The Franciscan nun was stabbed to death with 54 blows in 1995. She spent and gave her life to serve the poor. 10,000 people are expected to attend beatification.

    Indore (AsiaNews) - The beatification of Sister Rani Maria, the Franciscan Poor Clare assassinated in 1995 when she was stabbed 54 times in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), will take place on 4 November. Msgr. Chacko Thottumarickal, bishop of Indore commented to AsiaNews: "We are sure that the mighty intercession of Sr. Rani Maria, who worked, served and died for the poor, will make our service more effective for the good of all people."

    The news of the conclusion of the verification process in the cause of beatification was published last March. On that occasion, Card. George Alencherry, head of the Syrian-Malabar Church, commented: "It is a blessing for the Indian Church." On February 25, 1995, Sister Rani Maria was killed at age 41 by a Hindu radical, fomented by village leaders who wanted to block her business in favor of the poor tribal.

    Born in Kerala, the young nun had moved in the diocese of Indore (Madhya Pradesh) to work at the service of the local poor population, mostly tribal. The missionary dedicated her life in favor of the villagers, obtaining bank credit lines and tax breaks for the cultivation of land. She created support groups for women and also helped in the most strenuous jobs, such as building a well for clean water to drink and irrigate their fields.

    Her social work became  "inconvenient" for the Hindu village heads, who previously held the tribals in check by granting loans. If the farmers were not able to compensate them, they took possession of the crop and soil. The "official" credit obtained by Sister Rani Maria were an obstacle to businesses of Hindu leaders, who decided to foment and arming a poor Hindu, Samunder. He, sure of their support, murdered the nun in front of dozens of witnesses, while she was on a shuttle bus to her original home.

    Immediately after the murder, however, the assassin  was abandoned by family and by those who had used it to eliminate the nun. The only one who has remained close was an Indian priest, Swamy Sadanand, who put him in contact with religious sister’s family. Speaking to AsiaNews sister Selmy Paul, the sister of martyr, told the story of her family and how the mercy of God has acted on her and her siblings to help seek a pardon for the murderer. Among those who immediately unconditionally welcomed the Hindu tribal poor was the missionary’s mother, who responded to the request to meet him with the words: "I would kiss his hands, and because they have the blood of my daughter."

    On November 4, the ceremony will be officiated by Card. Angelo Amato, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. It will take place at 10 am (local time) at the St. Paul School, adjacent to the Episcopal House. Bishop Thottumarickal reports that about 10,000 faithful are expected, including a group of pilgrims from Kerala, the family of the nun, the Franciscan sisters of Poor Clare, and representatives of various congregations. During the celebration, a relic of the religious, a rib bearing the marks of the stab wound will be exposed.

    The beatification will be preceded by a prayer vigil in the Indore cathedral, attended by the bishops and the cardinals who will celebrate the Eucharist the next day. Among them, Msgr. Leo Cornelio, Archbishop of Bhopal, and Card. Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Mumbai. On Nov. 5, the Apostolic Nuncio (Msgr. Giambattista Diquattro] will chair a mass in suffrage on the tomb of Sister Rani Maria, at the Sacred Heart Church in Udainagar (about 60 km from Indore).

     

    (Nirmala Carvalho collaborated)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Madhya Pradesh
    Indore
    sister Rani Maria
    beatification
    ceremony
    Franciscan Poor Clare











    See also

    24/03/2017 13:15:00 INDIA
    Card. Alencherry: The beatification of Sister Rani Maria is a blessing for the Church in India

    The nun was killed in 1995 with 54 stab wounds. Her assassin  is a radical Hindu fomented by village leaders, who wanted to stop her missionary activity in favor of the tribal poor. Today he repented because of the love of the Franciscan family, who forgave and accepted him. Sister Rani is a "martyr".



    09/03/2016 14:39:00 INDIA
    Sister Selmy: By the power of God I forgave my sister's murderer (Video)

    Sister Rani Maria was killed in 1995, stabbed 54 times. The murderer was a radical Hindu, incited by village leaders, who wanted to stop the nun's activities in favor of tribal poor. The path "that led me to forgive Samunder Singh has not been easy, but now he's my brother." Instead, "my mother said once: 'I would kiss his hands, because on them there is the blood of my daughter'." The exchange of the Indian bracelet that celebrates love between siblings; the moment of encounter with the victim's mother.

     



    26/04/2010 INDIA
    Sister Rani Maria’s martyrdom a blessing and a gift
    Sister Rani Maria’s own sister talks about the shock she felt when she was told about the brutal murder. She also mentions her discovery of God’s plans, the joy of forgiving and the murderer’s conversion, all of which she experienced within the family. She spoke to AsiaNews about it.

    21/09/2017 16:55:00 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh, Catholics and Protestants denounce Hindutva targeting of the poor.

    A college that hosted tribal students since 1997 closed. The police arrived with five trucks full of Hindu extremists, scaring the children. The college is accused of forced conversions. Sajan K George: "Nationalists are against Catholics because they want to continue to exploit dalit and tribal."



    24/10/2017 12:57:00 INDIA
    Two Christians arrested in Madhya Pradesh for “forced conversions” of minors

    Anita Joseph and Amrit Kumar were stopped at the Indore Railway Station. Hindu radicals accuse them of abducting six children. A Christian activist reports that those arrested were accompanying the children to a prayer meeting with their parents’ consent.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.