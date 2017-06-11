|
INDIA
Indore: 10,000 at beatification of Sr Rani Maria, including her reputed assassin
The Franciscan Poor Clare was stabbed to death in 1995. Her social work in favor of poor tribal had become uncomfortable for Hindu leaders. Her assassin Samunder Singh was forgiven by the martyr's family.
