|
|
» 05/03/2017, 14.08
CHINA
International lawyers for the release of Xie Yang, detained in Beijing
The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) issues statement. Sam Zarifi: "Lawyers are indispensable in ensuring human rights protection and upholding the rule of law in China." During the detention, serious torture and ill-treatment occurred. Chen Guiqiu, the lawyer’s wife, “They promised his release by April." The promise of release tied to the recording of a "video-confession".
See also
25/04/2017 18:23:00 CHINA
Court postpones Xie Yang’s trial without reason with protesters and diplomats present
Accused of "inciting subversion of state power," the lawyer is one of the more prominent 709 crackdown lawyers and activists detained since 2015. “We are following this case very closely,” EU official says.
29/04/2017 10:51:00 CHINA
Christian human rights lawyer, Li Heping, sentenced to three years of jail
Trial held behind closed doors. He is one of the lawyers and rights activists arrested in July 2015. During his imprisonment Li suffered torture. In the absence of offenses during his detention, he will not have to sever the sentence.
28/03/2017 17:33:00 CHINA
Suzhou, 9 human rights activists detained in secret since September
On 8 September 2016, the police seized the protesters outside of the people's court in Suzhou. Eight are under "residential surveillance at a designated place" (RSDL), while another has been formally arrested. Those arrested were protesting the conviction of Fan Mugen. Some of the detainees are accused of having sent "politically sensitive" online messages. In November, other police arrests. The UN Committee against Torture: "The extent to which RSDL is widely abused illicit and open to interpretation and application." Eleven countries have called for an end to the practice.
15/09/2004 CHINA
Officials crack down on petitioners, dissidents ahead of party meeting
02/03/2017 17:42:00 CHINA
Letter to world leaders from 709 lawyers’ family members describing the horrible torture they endured
Public security officials, the municipal procuratorate, Changsha detention centre, and all those involved in Xie Yang’s case prevented his lawyers from seeing him, covered up the torture used to obtain his confession, and punished an innocent man.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
01/05/2017 TURKEY
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
27/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
26/04/2017 CHINA
27/04/2017 GERMANY - SYRIA - ISLAM
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
27/04/2017 TIBET " CHINA
26/04/2017 NEPAL
27/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®