IRAN
Iran’s presidential elections hang on economy rather than Islam
The vote scheduled for May 19. Since 1979, the outgoing leader has always won a second term. Grand Ayatollah loyalist , Ebrahim Raisi, to challenge Rouhaniand as well as Hamid Baghaei, former number two of Ahmadinejad who has stunned everyone by announcing his candidacy. The challengers accuse Rouhani of undermining the economy. President responds with data indicating "progress."
