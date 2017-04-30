|
|
» 05/06/2017, 15.18
IRAN – EUROPEAN UNION
Iran's exports to the EU jump by 300 per cent after nuclear agreement
Iranian exports to the EU reached €5.494 billion in 2016, up from €1.235 in 2015. Trade grew by 79 per cent. EU plans to provide technology and money to help Iran curb carbon emissions.
See also
17/01/2007 WORLD SOCIAL FORUM
World Social Forum set to begin in Africa
Starting Saturday tens of thousands of people will meet in Nairobi to discuss solutions to some of the major problems associated with globalisation and development like exploitation, marginalisation and poverty. Caritas internationalis and the Jesuit Refugees Service will be among them.
23/01/2014 IRAN
World Economic Forum: Rouhani opens Iran to world economy
The Iranian president stresses the great potential of Iran's economy whose economic and human development can only be achieved by working with others. Nuclear deal is the first step for long-term relationship with international community.
23/05/2014 RUSSIA
International Economic Forum opens in St. Petersburg, in midst of crisis and sanctions
Renamed the "Russian Davos", the event this year takes place in the shadow of Western sanctions over Ukrainian crisis, and the boycott of some large American companies. Moscow is self-assured, bolstered by mega agreement on gas supplies to China.
07/06/2008 UN - WORLD
World hunger, poor countries bear responsibility as well
The FAO summit reveals the tendency to view the market economy as the cause of world hunger, and the paradoxical proposal to return to already discredited subsistence economies. Meanwhile, there is silence over the "faults" of developing nations, where corruption and misgovernment are turning national wealth into the personal assets of the ruling regimes, to the detriment of the population.
15/12/2007 TURKMENISTAN
Government stops pilgrims attending Haj
For years the journey to Mecca is allowed for a select few from majority Muslim the country. Despite promises of greater freedom, this year only 200 will be allowed attend among them party chiefs and secret police.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
04/05/2017 RUSSIA
Russian Orthodox against Jehovah's Witnesses
Vladimir Rozanskij
01/05/2017 TURKEY
04/05/2017 INDIA
02/05/2017 VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
01/05/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
02/05/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
02/05/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®