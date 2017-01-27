03 February 2017
    • » 02/02/2017, 09.39

    UNITED STATES - IRAN

    Iran's missile tests: Washington accuses Tehran of destabilizing behavior



    First clash in rising tensions between new US administration and the Islamic Republic. The counselor for national security on the "alert" for Iran’s "malicious actions". Also critical of Obama who has "failed" to respond to the provocations of Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister: Washington should stop seeking a "pretext" for "new tensions."

     

    Washington (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The first serious confrontation between the new US administration of Donald Trump, and Iran has arisen over missile tests carried out by Tehran on January 29. An experiment that, a

    According to the leaders of the Islamic Republic, the tests were part of the defense program and do not constitute a violation of UN resolution 2231 concerning the Agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue.

    Washington says  the test was "unacceptable". The National Security Advisor spoke of "malicious actions" by the Tehran government. Hence the decision by Washington to send "an official alert" and to tighten controls on the actions of the Islamic Republic.

    In his first speech after his appointment, Michael Flynn did not spare criticism of the previous US administration of Barack Obama, which he claimed "failed" in the task of "providing adequate responses" to the "evils" committed by Tehran. Citing the recent missile tests and involvement in the war with Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen - supported by Teheran according to Washington and Arab countries - Flynn believes that "Iran has felt encouraged" in these actions.

    The counselor for national security, as well as President Trump, have repeatedly and harshly criticized the nuclear deal. After years of embargo, in 2015, Iran obtained a partial easing of Western economic sanctions, in exchange for an agreement on the controversial nuclear program.

    While the agreement was applauded by the majority of the international community, during the election campaign the new president Trump repeatedly termed it among the worst deals ever concluded. This stance was welcomed by Israel and much of the US Congress (majority Republican).

    Analysts and experts point out that, in his speech, Flynn has not directly accused Tehran of violating the nuclear deal. However, he has renewed his criticism, calling it "weak and ineffective."

    The Iranian Minister Defence Hossein Dehghan yesterday confirmed the legitimacy of the missile test, which had already been "previously announced." An experiment that is within the "programs" implemented in relation "to the interests and national objectives." "No one - he concluded – can counter our decision. We will not allow foreigners to interfere in matters related to defense."

    Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had issued a warning to the United States. Washington, he said, should stop looking for a "pretext" to create "new tensions" between the two countries [that have interrupted the official diplomatic relations in 1980, following the Islamic revolution in 1979 and the embassy crisis].
