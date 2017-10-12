|
Geographic areas
IRAQ
Pierre Balanian
Iraqi Kurdistan caught between Talabani's death and Barzani's political suicide
Kirkuk's seizure by the Iraqi army marks a turning point, and certainly widens the split between Talabani’s supporters and those of Barzani. Turkey and Iran are happy at the end of the dream for independence.
|
