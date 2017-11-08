|
» 11/14/2017, 11.35
IRAQ
Iraqi Priest: Situation for Christians in Mosul worse than when Isis arrived
Arab-Kurdish and Sunnis-Shia clashes hinder the return of refugees. High danger of new violence, families spend the night in their cars and the children are traumatized. Fr Samir: serious economic problems, lack of food and heating oil, while governments and NGOs have suspended aid. We need a "miracle".
07/04/2016 13:24:00 IRAQ
Easter among the refugees from Mosul (photo gallery)
23/03/2016 15:01:00 IRAQ
Easter solidarity: from Mosul refugees to the poorest families
Don Paul Thabit Mekko, in charge of the refugee camp "Eyes of Erbil" speaks of Holy Week. The community organizes fundraising and money to be donated to the poorest Christian and Muslim families. The desire to revive traditions and songs of native villages, praying to one day return to their homes. The community keeps hope alive.
14/06/2017 18:59:00 IRAQ
For Iraqi priest, the first Christian refugees will return home in Karemlash, in the Nineveh Plain
Fr Paul talks about the town’s reconstruction by local workers. The plan will first deal with houses with minor damages. If the aid continues, the work should continue "smoothly", but more money is needed to rebuild the most damaged houses. “We shall rise again when we return to Karemlash,” many residents say.
21/03/2017 09:31:00 IRAQ
Mosul government advance continues, over 180 thousand civilians flee the western area
Most of the displaced have found their home in the refugee camps or in shelters set up in recent weeks. Worried about the fate of those trapped in the Old City. UN sources: No food, water, electricity, and medicine. Up to 320 thousand people ready to flee. About 2 thousand jihadists of the Islamic State still operating in the area.
12/07/2017 14:15:00 IRAQ
Mar Sako: After the liberation of Mosul, erase jihadist ideology and build peace
The Chaldean Patriarch expresses appreciation for the efforts of the Iraqi army and Peshmerga that led to victory in the former stronghold of the Caliphate. He outlines the "long and tiring" road that leads to lasting security. Still isolated episodes of violence in the city. Iraqi Prime: Living together with our "Christian brothers and sisters" is the "natural response" to Daesh. No confirmation of al- Baghdadi’s death.
|
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
