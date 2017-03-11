|
Geographic areas
|
» 11/03/2017, 13.42
IRAQ
Iraqi Priest: The 'military defeat' of Isis does not erase the jihadist threat
With the Battle of Al-Qaim, the Islamic State has lost its last bastion in the country. UN: jihadists massacred hundreds of civilians in Mosul. Fr. Samir: Cultural, political and economic development or Daesh will return "in a new guise". Tensions between Erbil and Baghdad have dampened the joy of defeating Isis.
See also
09/03/2016 13:33:00 SYRIA
Caritas Syria: The country risks exploding and could even overwhelm Europe
Sandra Awad, head of the Catholic institution's communications in Syria, speaks of the loss of a volunteer killed by bombs and the daily suffering of an increasingly impoverished population. Peace must come "from within" and mercy is “increasingly needed”. Educational and support projects in favor of the poor, the elderly and children.
01/04/2016 13:32:00 IRAQ
Bishop of Baghdad: Amid political crisis and violence, a peaceful Easter for Christians
Msgr. Shlemon Warduni speaks about celebrations that brought a "renewed hope" in the Christian community. Today a pilgrimage to Ur in the sign of mercy, in the company of some Muslims. But the drama of the exodus has taken on "frightening dimensions" amid political uncertainty. A cabinet reshuffle to overcome sectarian divisions.
19/01/2017 18:55:00 IRAQ – SYRIA
Iraqi priest has “confidence and hope" in Mosul’s liberation
Fr Paul Thabit Mekko talks about the sense of expectation among the refugees from Mosul and the Nineveh plain. A small group has already visited their homes in the eastern liberated part of the city. Security in the liberated areas is necessary, so is a new form of administration and management. In 2016, Daesh lost a quarter of the territory it once controlled.
12/03/2008 IRAQ
Security but also a political solution for Mosul
US and Iraqi forces involved in the area stress that both security and a political solution are needed. The city is considered al-Qaeda’s last urban stronghold. Terrorism affects every area of the city, drawing support among residents tired of inhuman living conditions, playing on the city’s ethnic and religious cleavages. The situation raises concerns about the fate of Bishop Rahho who was abducted on 29 February.
27/06/2017 19:53:00 IRAQ
For Catholic Leader, Mosul's liberation from IS is near with reconstruction to follow
Duraid Hikmat Tobiya said that only a "few areas" remain in jihadi hands. Iraqi forces repel an IS counter-offensive. The fate of civilians remains a major concern. So far, more than 800,000 people have been displaced. Extremism must be controlled in sermons and school curricula. From Mosul comes an appeal to rebuild the mosque and minaret destroyed by the Islamic State.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
30/10/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
A Muslim defends the cross of John Paul II that the state wants to remove
Kamel Abderrahmani
30/10/2017 INDIA
28/10/2017 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
Mathias Hariyadi
30/10/2017 SOUTH KOREA " CHINA
30/10/2017 IRAQ
29/10/2017 VATICAN
01/11/2017 VATICAN
27/10/2017 MYANMAR
31/10/2017 VATICAN
28/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®