

» 12/24/2016, 21.03



IRAQ Iraqi priest’s calling born in Mosul, inspired by the example of Christian martyrs



Fr Rayan Nabil Bakos was ordained priest on 25 November in Erbil by the Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako. He is committed to pastoral work “with the aim of helping those who need help”. Mgr Rahho’s and Fr Ragheed’s witness are examples to follow. The Iraqi Christian community, which has often been victim of persecutions, needs pastors “to pray for them and with them.” Baghdad(AsiaNews) – Rayan Nabil Bakos is a new Chaldean priest, ordained in late November in Erbil, northern Iraq. His vocation was born in childhood, which renewed itself heeding the words, pronounced in a homily, of Mgr Rahho, archbishop of Mosul, who died at the hands of fundamentalist kidnappers. Although his youth was spent in a mostly Muslim social environment, this did not prevent him from participating in the activities of the Catholic Church, especially in pastoral outreach “because our people need individuals” to believe in and to rely upon. Speaking to AsiaNews, he said that the faithful and the Iraqi community are often victims of persecution and burdened by suffering and in need of pastors “to pray for them and with them.” According to Fr Rayan, it is important “to show people the importance of solidarity as an effective act”. The latter is the point of reference “for every action in our life” and a lesson to show to “the entire world.” Such a criterion, he added, must also drive “our work for refugees” from Mosul and the Nineveh Plain. These people who lost everything are preparing to spent their third Christmas far away from their homes and possessions; for this reason, they “need all our support to rebuild their lives and houses. These are people who lost everything”. Fr Rayan was born on 30 January 1986 in Mosul. When he finished his studies in 2007, he entered the seminary in Ankawa, Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. He graduated in Theology and Philosophy from Baghdad’s Pontifical Babel College. He speaks Arabic, Chaldean, and English and is currently assistant pastor at the St George Parish in the Iraqi capital. He received his priestly ordination together with another new priest directly from the hands of the Chaldean Patriarch, Louis Raphael Sako, at a ceremony that took place on 25 November in Erbil. The rite was celebrated by Mgr Bashar Warda, Archbishop of Erbil, and Mgr Jacques Ishaq, from the diocese of Baghdad, along with many priests, nuns and worshippers. During the homily, Patriarch Sako noted that priests must “serve” the community and that his message “is the message of Christ”. Priests must be “witnesses of openness and hope” and must be ready to operate “for the good of everyone”. “I heard God’s calling many times during my childhood,” the new priest told AsiaNews. “Later, growing up, I thought during my youth that the calling was just a wish, without a real vocation as its basis”. Yet, he continued to attend the “church of the archbishop of Mosul”, Mgr Paul Faraj Rahho, who died in March 2008 in captivity. He still remembers the words the prelate pronounced in a homily: “Dear boys, if you feel the desire to become priests, do not hesitate”. At that moment, he realised that “God was calling me, again”. Hence, “I decided to talk to him (Mgr Rahho),” Fr Rayan noted, “and he was happy to advise me and give me all his support.” Even though he grew up in a “mostly Muslim” environment, Fr Rayan went on to say, “I always tried to stay close to my church, participating in all the activities it offered. From Sunday Mass to catechism, I was able to keep alive the connection to my faith without being influenced by the surrounding environment,” which was increasingly hostile and difficult for Christians. Indeed, Mosul is one of the Iraqi cities where hostility and anti-Christian violence has been observed for some time, a situation that culminated with the murders of Bishop Rahho and Fr Ragheed Ganni in the second half of the 2000s. Despite difficulties, for the new priest, his memories of Mosul and of the childhood he spent in this city remain alive. “About my childhood and youth I remember my church, my parish, my friends from catechism with whom I shared the Sacrament of the First Communion”. He also remembers the walk to school and “playing with friends, both at school and at home, when we did homework together”. In the future, Fr Rayan plans to work in pastoral outreach “with the aim of helping the needy”, pushing them to “share problems and difficulties, anxieties and suffering” so that they can feel “the presence and closeness of the Church”. For a future of peace and coexistence, he wants to approach children first, “trying to teach them love without discrimination, forgiveness, and that we are all citizens of one country called Iraq [. . .] brothers of a single nation for which we must work to build a better future”. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Iraqi priest’s calling born in Mosul, inspired by the example of Christian martyrs Middle East Iraq

Fr Rayan Nabil Bakos was ordained priest on 25 November in Erbil by the Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako. He is committed to pastoral work “with the aim of helping those who need help”. Mgr Rahho’s and Fr Ragheed’s witness are examples to follow. The Iraqi Christian community, which has often been victim of persecutions, needs pastors “to pray for them and with them.”



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

08/06/2011 BANGLADESH

Bangladeshi Premier to keep Islam as state religion

Sheikh Hasina wants to keep the 2007 amendment to the original secular constitution, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The Islamic parties most concerned about a return to the Charter of 1972, which bans parties based on religion.



02/07/2015 EGYPT

For Catholic Church, the Egyptian people is united in the fight against Jihadist terrorism

For Fr Rafic Greiche, “Rather than fear, what dominates is a feeling of anger” over the state prosecutor’s assassination and the Sinai attack. At least 100 people die in the latter. For the spokesman of the Catholic Church, the prosecutor's death was obviously caused by police letting their guard down. For him external forces are trying to bring "instability" to the country.



29/09/2006 VATICAN

Cardinal Bertone meets diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See

The newly-appointed Secretary of State calls on diplomats to work together to defend human dignity, religious freedom and peace.



10/12/2009 INDIA

Telangana, a new Indian state, is given go ahead

It comprises 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The decision arrived at yesterday at midnight, while the leader KC Rao, champion of the cause, lay dying. Telangana Irredentism has lasted 50 years. Telangana is the poorest area. Concerns about possible divisions of other states of Indian Union.



15/05/2008 PALESTINE - ISRAEL

Christian ex-minister: It is time for the Palestinians to have their own state

Joudeh Mourqos speaks on the 60th anniversary of the "catastrophe". The only Christian minister in the government headed by Hamas in 2006 emphasises the urgency of passing from words to actions, and of bringing about peace: Israel cannot negotiate and then maintain its checkpoints.







