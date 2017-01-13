|
IRAQ – SYRIA
Iraqi priest has “confidence and hope" in Mosul’s liberation
Fr Paul Thabit Mekko talks about the sense of expectation among the refugees from Mosul and the Nineveh plain. A small group has already visited their homes in the eastern liberated part of the city. Security in the liberated areas is necessary, so is a new form of administration and management. In 2016, Daesh lost a quarter of the territory it once controlled.
