|
|
» 10/13/2017, 15.05
PAKISTAN
Islamabad, election commission bans 'terrorist' party
The Milli Muslim League was launched in August as a "clean face" of an Islamist group banned by the government. The latter is covering an al-Qaeda-affiliated armed movement. "To prevent militants from entering the political arena with democratic means."
See also
08/08/2017 18:04:00 PAKISTAN
Terrorist “charity” launches its own political party
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, leader of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), is under house arrest for terrorism. For Saifullah Khalid, head of the new Milli Muslim League (MML) party, Saeed is “Pakistan's leader." For UN and US, he is linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, which killed more than 160 people.
12/12/2008 PAKISTAN – INDIA
Pakistan bans Jamaat-ud-Dawa, arrests leaders
Islamabad complies with UN resolution describing the group as a front for the terrorists who carried out the Mumbai attacks. For Pakistan’s Catholic Church both India and Pakistan are victims of terrorism and must work together and not succumb to jingoism.
03/06/2009 PAKISTAN – INDIA
Islamic extremist held over Mumbai attack is released, Indo-Pakistani tensions rise
Lahore High Court’s decision to release Hafiz Saeed, founder of Islamist extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, leads to diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan. Pakistan cites lack of evidence against him to justify release, claiming controversy is misplaced. India blames Pakistan for “lack of seriousness” in the fight against terrorism.
21/08/2008 PAKISTAN
Terrorism on the offensive as the debate over a new president heats up
At least 50 people are killed and dozens are hurt in a double suicide bomb attack against the country’s main defence industry complex. At the same time the country is starting to vet the candidacy of Asif Ali Zardari, the husband of the late Benazir Bhutto, to the presidency. Political parties are however split over the issue.
18/07/2007 PAKISTAN
Musharraf in an all out fight against terrorists
A wave of violence sweeps the country. In one incident 17 soldiers died in a Taliban ambush near the Afghan border. In the capital suicide bomber kills 16 people.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
07/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 RUSSIA
Russian icons between faith, museums and business
Vladimir Rozanskij
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
11/10/2017 VATICAN
09/10/2017 IRAQ - VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®