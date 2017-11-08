|
PAKISTAN
Islamic radicals block Islamabad, MPs must continue to swear allegiance to Mohammed
About 3,000 members of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party have been camped for a week. Police have closed the schools and blocked the streets with containers. The radicals demand the resignation of the Minister of Justice and the application of the blasphemy law.
01/08/2005 PAKISTAN
Islamic parties against expulsion of foreign madrassa students
Opposition is developing to Musharraf's decision to repatriate foreigners studying at Pakistani religious schools.
22/07/2005 PAKISTAN
Pakistan calls for a 'jihad' against Islamic fundamentalism
President Musharraf urges the nation to go on a 'holy war' against the terrorists and justifies cracking down on madrassas. Islamic parties protest on Friday in the name of religious freedom.
23/02/2016 17:07:00 PAKISTAN
High tensions over clemency plea for Salman Taseer’s murderer
President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to decide in the coming days whether to accept or reject a clemency plea by Mumtaz Qadri’s lawyers. Fearing retaliation, the president’s family has sought refuge at the president’s official residence. One of his three children recently escaped an assassination attempt. Police are ready to raise the alert level in the country and review Islamabad’s security arrangements.
12/07/2007 PAKISTAN
Operation against ‘Red Mosque’ ends, 83 ‘officially’ dead
According to the government, the two-day operation against the Lal Masjid left 10 soldiers and 73 Islamic extremists dead, including ‘many’ terrorists. Independent sources claim a much higher number of casualties. Al-Qaeda threatens a blood bath to avenge the attack.
30/03/2007 PAKISTAN
“Taleban” violence spreads to Islamabad
Three women captured by female students of a madrassah were freed today, one of them forced to “immoral behaviour”. There is increased concern that the entire country may become prey to a form of Taleban violence. The president of Pakistan Minorities Alliance tells AsiaNews: “It is wrong to leave justice in the hands of small groups and not in the hands of the law”.
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
