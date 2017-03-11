|
11/03/2017, 16.17
FRANCE - ISLAM
Kamel Abderrahmani*
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
In a debate in France, the preacher Maamar Metmati said that Christians can interact with Muslims only if they convert to Islam or pay a tax. The Qurʾānic verse he cites is taken out of its historical context and manipulated to feed the culture of hatred. Anti-racism associations have been silent so far.
Books
