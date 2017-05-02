08 May 2017
    • » 05/08/2017, 18.35

    ISRAEL – PALESTINE

    Ismail Haniya, Hamas's new moderate leader



    A former prime minister, Haniya represents Hamas’s "diplomatic" branch. His election follows the group’s “softer” new charter. He inherits a complex internal and external situation.

    Gaza (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Gaza’s ruling group, Hamas, has taken a further step towards a more "moderate" policy with the election of its new general leader, Ismail Haniya. The announcement was made on Saturday by the outgoing leader, Khaled Meeshal.

    Associated with the "diplomatic" branch of Hamas, Haniya was born 54 years ago in the Shati refugee camp, in northern Gaza, where he still lives. He served as Palestinian prime minister after Hamas' victory in 2006 elections, and continued to claim the title after he was dismissed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007

    His election appears to follow a "softening" trend within Hamas as evinced in the organisation’s new charter

    “The composition of the political bureau in Gaza tends to radicalism,” said Hussam al-Dajani, a Palestinian writer and political analyst in Gaza. “Mr Haniya is the balance here. He is a flexible person who supports peace and unity and stability in the region.”

    In February, Yehya Sinwar was elected to succeed Haniya in Gaza. Sinwar is known as a hard-liner more closely associated with the group’s militant wing.

    Haniya might be Hamas's first leader to live in the Strip, since that appears to be what he wants to do.

    For Haarezt analyst Amaz Harel, staying in the territory would give him greater public legitimacy, whilst restricting his movements in the event of a crisis with the Egyptian government.

    Relations between the two soured in 2013 after the then Egyptian army chief and now president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, overthrew his Islamist predecessor, Mohamed Morsi, with whom Hamas had close ties.

    Relations between Hamas and Egypt have recently begun to improve, with a visit to Cairo this year by Mr Haniya. Egypt also announced the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing on Saturday for three days, later extended to four.

    For Harel, Haniya inherits a situation complicated by the group’s external and internal ties. Whilst Hamas's leadership distanced itself from the Iranian-Syrian axis to preserve its ties with Sunni countries, its military wing, including Yahya Sinwar, did not follow the general line, and remains close to Iran.

    In addition, anonymous sources report that Israel, which had already dismissed the new charter, remains sceptical about Hamas's new leadership.

    Among Palestinians, the Islamic Jihad militant group, founded in 1979 in the wake of the Iranian Islamic Revolution, opposes the new Charter.

    It is also unclear whether Hamas’s shift will lead to a rapprochement with Fatah, with whom relations have frayed in recent weeks.

    One senior Fatah official, Azzam Al-Ahmed, wished Haniyeh "good luck" and called on him to make an effort to end the Palestinian divisions. But he also said Hamas must give up its control of Gaza, something Haniyeh has refused to do.

    For Gaza-based political analyst Hani Habib, there is little chance for an “end to divisions given the wide gap between the positions of Hamas and Fatah."

    According to some analysts, Haniya's election is a sign of Hamas's intention of presenting itself as a valid alternative to Abbas. For others, these steps could smooth the way for the group’s entry into the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), which it has never joined.
