ISRAEL - IRAN - USA
Israel, former intelligence chief calls on Trump to uphold Iranian nuclear deal
Amos Yadlin invites the White House not to end the Jcpoa and reserve the "threat" of a retreat to a "more strategic" moment. Europe's support needed to put more pressure on Tehran. IAEA General Director: Iran respects "all commitments taken". British Prime Minister: It has "neutralized" the nuclear ambitions of the Islamic Republic.
Books
