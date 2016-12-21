28 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/28/2016, 10.16

    ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN

    Israel "reduces" ties with nations that voted for UN resolution on settlements



    Visits postponed and work with the embassies called off. Measure "temporary". Ambassadors recalled from New Zealand and Senegal. Summit with British Prime Minister in Davos questioned. Israel ignores vote and pushes ahead with the construction of 618 new settlements in East Jerusalem.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Israel has "reduced" diplomatic ties with nations which, last week, voted in favor of the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements on Palestinian land. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon, clarified that relations were not suspended, but "reduced" with the postponement of visits and collaboration with the embassies. Moreover, the measure is reportedly "temporary" in nature.

    "Until further notice, we’ll limit our contacts with the embassies here in Israel and refrain from visits of Israeli officials to those states, and of visits of officials from those states here", he said.  Meanwhile, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already recalled ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal for consultations and canceled the program of aid for African nations who voted in favor (Angola).

    There is also talk of a possible cancellation of a face-to-face meeting between Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May, that was to take place next month in Davos, at the World Economic Forum. However, at present there  has been no official communication on the matter.

    The wrath of Netanyahu and his government was provoked by the resolution passed on December 23 last at the UN Security Council, endorsed by 14 countries, with the US abstaining. For the first time since 1979 Washington did not block an unfavorable motion toward the Jewish country. The prime minister accused the incumbent president Barack Obama of "collusion" with this "shameful" resolution in the final stages of his mandate.

    Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to build new settlements in the occupied territories. Defying the UN resolution, the authorities are ready to give the green light to the construction of 618 new housing units in East Jerusalem. Jerusalem Mayor Meir Turjeman said the UN vote requiring the termination "of all settlement activities of the territories" does not change the policy regarding settlements.

    Under the Netanyahu government there has been a considerable increase in Israeli settlements. In 2015 at least 15 thousand new settlers have moved into the West Bank.

    According to Peace Now, in 2016 the Israeli administration - in the hands of the military - which controls the territories of the West Bank has given the green light for 2,623 new settlements. These include 756 illegal houses and those "legalized" afterwards. To date at least 570 thousand Israelis live in over 130 settlements built by Israel since 1967, the starting date of the occupation. 

    International law considers these settlements illegal; a position disputed by the Israeli government, which in recent years has increasingly strengthened its expansionist policy. Added to the settlements are also at least 97 outposts, considered illegal not only by international rights but by the Israeli government.

    The peace talks broke down in 2014, triggering an escalation of violence.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Israel Palestine peacenow Netanyahu settlements settlers theoccupiedterritories
    un











    See also

    17/11/2016 13:06:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Jerusalem, law legalizing the seizure of Palestinians land

    Knesset approves the first reading of the far right norm that would legalize the seizure of private Palestinian land. For the final vote an absolute majority is needed. Peace Now: Netanyahu is "focused on internal power struggle." Bernard Sabella: " European interventions and unity among Palestinians essential ". Doubts about Trump and US policies. The sunsets on the project of "two peoples, two states."



    15/11/2016 18:45:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    Amona affair and settlement policy to determine the future of the Netanyahu government

    Israel’s Supreme Court orders the dismantlement of an outpost northeast of Ramallah by 25 December. Right-wing cabinet members call on residents to resist and approve bill to legalise the outpost retrospectively. Thousands of people are said to be ready to “defend” it. Palestinians turn to international law and announce recourse to the UN.



    06/12/2016 12:53:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Israel, the Knesset set to legalize settlements and outposts in the Occupied Territories

    Draft norm that legalizes houses and settlements, in violation of international law, approved. Three more votes needed for entry into force. Main supporters include Bennet. B'Tselem study shows the dynamics of expropriation of land and denounces the frustration of the Palestinians. "Distorted" interpretation the law



    23/12/2016 09:11:00 EGYPT-US-UN
    UN resolution on Israel and the settlements postponed after Trump intervention

    A draft submitted by Egypt, was withdrawn the next day. US President-elect, not yet in office, imposed US veto.



    20/07/2005 Israel  Palestine
    Gaza pullout: Israeli settlements are not inviolable




    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.