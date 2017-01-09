|
|
» 01/16/2017, 11.22
FRANCE - ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel-Palestine: from Paris a renewed commitment to peace and two States
Over 70 countries, including the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Arab League attended the meeting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas absent. The final communique result of long negotiations between the parties. No direct reference to unresolved issues, including the status of Jerusalem and the US embassy move.
See also
21/09/2007 USA – PALESTINE – ISRAEL
Usa, Palestine and Israel, “concrete” commitment to the Washington peace conference
This was the US Secretary of States comments following a meeting with Abu Mazen. Rice urges the Palestinians and Israelis to find an accord head f the Middle East conference set for November. No clarification however on progress in negotiations of key issues such as : borders, refugees and Jerusalem.
03/10/2007 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Difficult prospective for today’s meeting between Abbas and Olmert
For the first time the two leaders will be accompanied by their negotiating teams who must elaborate the common declaration to bring to the US peace conference. But the Israelis and Palestinians have diverging, if not opposing points of view.
14/01/2017 14:40:00 VATICAN – PALESTINE – ISRAEL
Pope Francis meets with Mahmoud Abbas as the Palestinian Embassy to the Holy See is inaugurated
The 20-minute meeting was held in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. For Abbas, the pontiff "loves the Palestinian people and loves peace." He hopes that other countries will follow the Holy See and recognise Palestine as "an independent state." Concerns remain over the Holy Places. The Middle East Peace Conference starts tomorrow in Paris. Abbas criticises Trump for his statements on Jerusalem.
06/07/2016 12:25:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Activists and international community against 800 new Israeli settlements homes
Israeli plans to build hundreds of new homes in existing settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. US State department: "latest step... in a systematic process of land seizures”. Peace Now: Settlement construction is endangering both the possibility for peace; it will not prevent the next victims but rather strengthen the extremists on both sides.
20/11/2007 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Abbas obtains the release of 441 Palestinians but no joint document from Olmert
Negotiations for a joint document to present at the Annapolis conference fails, attention now turns to the question of Arab nations and their level of participation. Arab League due to meet in Cairo Friday.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
13/01/2017 INDONESIA
11/01/2017 INDONESIA
09/01/2017 PAKISTAN
09/01/2017 VATICAN
12/01/2017 INDONESIA
09/01/2017 VATICAN
11/01/2017 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
12/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®