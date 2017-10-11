|
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel plans to build 1292 settlements in the West Bank
Peace Now: The project will "affect the West Bank". Permits expected to be issued today to speed up the construction process. The government plan targets significant growth in settlements in Palestinian territories. For the first time since 2002, Hebron also involved.
