» 02/09/2017, 11.55
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israeli and Palestinian NGOs appeal to Supreme Court against pro-settler law
The goal is to undo the norm legalizing thousands of settlements in the Occupied Territories. Even the Israeli Attorney General judges it "unconstitutional" and is ready to testify against it. Israeli deputy minister reaffirms the "historical and legal rights to this land." Abu Mazen: An aggression against our people.
26/01/2017 09:26:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN
Arab League against Israel: the colonies, a sign of "contempt" for the international community
Ahmed Aboul Gheit statement on behalf of the organization leaders. The Netanyahu government wants to "derail" all "efforts" for the two-state solution. The UN Security Council does not comment on the settlement expansion plans.
23/12/2016 09:11:00 EGYPT-US-UN
UN resolution on Israel and the settlements postponed after Trump intervention
A draft submitted by Egypt, was withdrawn the next day. US President-elect, not yet in office, imposed US veto.
23/01/2017 13:42:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Waiting for Trump, Netanyahu gives green light to hundreds of new settlements
The meeting between the prime minister and the US president will be in February. The Jerusalem municipality has approved 556 new homes in the settlements of Pisgat Zeev, Ramot and Ramat Shlomo. With Trump’s swearing in to office, Israel sees a "new era" in relations between the two countries. Pressure from the extreme right for expansion of controversial Maaleh Adumim settlement, frozen in led up to the Washington Summit.
17/11/2016 13:06:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Jerusalem, law legalizing the seizure of Palestinians land
Knesset approves the first reading of the far right norm that would legalize the seizure of private Palestinian land. For the final vote an absolute majority is needed. Peace Now: Netanyahu is "focused on internal power struggle." Bernard Sabella: " European interventions and unity among Palestinians essential ". Doubts about Trump and US policies. The sunsets on the project of "two peoples, two states."
15/11/2016 18:45:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Amona affair and settlement policy to determine the future of the Netanyahu government
Israel’s Supreme Court orders the dismantlement of an outpost northeast of Ramallah by 25 December. Right-wing cabinet members call on residents to resist and approve bill to legalise the outpost retrospectively. Thousands of people are said to be ready to “defend” it. Palestinians turn to international law and announce recourse to the UN.
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
04/02/2017 INDIA
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
03/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
03/02/2017 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
04/02/2017 VATICAN
03/02/2017 CHINA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
