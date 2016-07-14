22 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/22/2017, 10.26

    TURKEY

    Istanbul, 14 lawyers arrested: They defended two imprisoned professors on hunger strike



    Lawyers belong to the People's Rights Department (HHB) and have been charged with terrorism. They would be linked to the Revolutionary Front of Popular Liberation (Dhkp-C), an outlawed Marxist group. The arrest took place on the eve of the trial of the two professors,  "suspicious" timing.

    Istanbul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - A Turkish court has ordered the arrest of  14 lawyers  on charges of terrorism.  The 14 represent the defense team of two professors on a hunger strike for six months in protest against imprisonment. Both professors were detained in the context of the repression campaign launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the failed coup of July 14 and 15, 2016.

    The case of Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca has become well known. Citizens and activists critical of Erdogan's purges have held several protests against their detention. Added to this is the suspension or dismissal of more than 140 thousand officials and public sector employees in the context of the post-coup state of emergency.

    The two teachers started the hunger strike in March, in protest against their arrest; in May they were indicted for crimes related to terrorism. Their trial began on September 14, but the defendants could not attend the hearing for health reasons.

    Two days before the trial began, Turkish police with a "suspect timing" detained 16 lawyers from the Department of Human Rights (HHB), who were part of the defense team. After a lengthy interrogation, the magistrate has ordered the detention of 14 for "belonging to an armed terrorist group".

    The other two standing lawyers were released without formal charges.

    The arrested are accused of "ties" with the Revolutionary Front of Popular Liberation (Dhkp-C), a marginalized Marxist group in Turkey, which in the past has launched sporadic attacks against institutional and governmental targets. Hbb lawyers are accused of belonging to the Marxist movement, and its members would be identified with the "sports" code name within the group.

    Gulmen and Ozakca are accused of links with the Dhkp-C, which both reject strongly. "We have only one answer -  write HBB chiefs in a twitter message - to organize even better and to strengthen our battle for justice." The next hearing for the two teachers, who will only take salty or sugary water, herbal tea and vitamin B1, is set for September 28th.

    Journalists, intellectuals, professors, military, public officials or judges; physicians, sportsmen, entrepreneurs, and ordinary citizens: The governmental repression in the aftermath of the coup has not spared anyone in Turkey. Among the allegations, often fabricated, that led to arrests or opening of an investigation is  affiliation with Kurdish "terrorist" groups or the membership of the movement leading to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen, exiled in Pennsylvania (United States).

    According to Erdogan, he is the mastermind of the coup in Turkey, where 270 people died and thousands were injured. The Islamic leader, a former ally of the president, has always strongly denied any responsibility and has invoked an international inquiry to shed light on the coup and the forces that inspired it. Meanwhile, in recent months, the Turkish leader - who called the coup d'état "a gift from God" - promoted (and won by a margin amid accusations of fraud) a referendum on expanded presidentialism. Now, he is in fact the father of the nation. (DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    03/09/2012 PAKISTAN
    "We are optimistic," says Paul Bhatti as Rimsha Masih's bail hearing postponed to Friday
    Today's hearing was cancelled because of a lawyers' strike in Punjab. Family problems with the presiding judge lead to two more days of postponement. Procedures are painful but we "are certain of her release." Bhatti praises the arrest of the imam who made the accusations against the girl. His "arrest will be [a] deterrent," Pakistan Human Rights Watch said.

    03/05/2017 14:08:00 CHINA
    International lawyers for the release of Xie Yang, detained in Beijing

    The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) issues statement. Sam Zarifi: "Lawyers are indispensable in ensuring human rights protection and upholding the rule of law in China." During the detention, serious torture and ill-treatment occurred. Chen Guiqiu, the lawyer’s wife, “They promised his release by April." The promise of release tied to the recording of a "video-confession".



    29/04/2017 10:51:00 CHINA
    Christian human rights lawyer, Li Heping, sentenced to three years of jail

    Trial held behind closed doors. He is one of the lawyers and rights activists arrested in July 2015. During his imprisonment Li suffered torture. In the absence of offenses during his detention, he will not have to sever the sentence.



    06/10/2005 CHINA
    Lawyers beaten up for visiting activist
    Two Beijing lawyers are escorted out Shandong province and taken back to Beijing before they can talk to Chen Gauncheng, a well-known anti-government and anti-family planning activist.

    28/03/2017 17:33:00 CHINA
    Suzhou, 9 human rights activists detained in secret since September

    On 8 September 2016, the police seized the protesters outside of the people's court in Suzhou. Eight are under "residential surveillance at a designated place" (RSDL), while another has been formally arrested. Those arrested were protesting the conviction of Fan Mugen. Some of the detainees are accused of having sent "politically sensitive" online messages. In November, other police arrests. The UN Committee against Torture: "The extent to which RSDL is widely abused illicit and open to interpretation and application." Eleven countries have called for an end to the practice.
    Editor's choices
    JAPAN - VATICAN
    Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan

    Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi

    The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".


    VATICAN - JAPAN
    Pope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends



    During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.