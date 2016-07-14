|
TURKEY
Istanbul, 14 lawyers arrested: They defended two imprisoned professors on hunger strike
Lawyers belong to the People's Rights Department (HHB) and have been charged with terrorism. They would be linked to the Revolutionary Front of Popular Liberation (Dhkp-C), an outlawed Marxist group. The arrest took place on the eve of the trial of the two professors, "suspicious" timing.
