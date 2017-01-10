|
TURKEY
Istanbul: Masharipov, Uzbek jihadist behind New Year massacre, arrested
The police arrested the main suspect in the attack on the nightclub, which killed 39 people. He was in the suburban district of Esenyurt, hosted by other Islamic State militants. Relief and satisfaction of Turkish authorities. Deputy prime minister confirms: "Our war on terror continues".
See also
02/01/2017 09:10:00 TURKEY
Istanbul launches manhunt for author of New Year massacre: 39 dead and 69 wounded
A gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov at Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus. He then escaped without leaving a trace. No official claims, but suspicions focus on the Islamic state. The condolences and prayers by Pope Francis. A bloody 2016 in Turkey.
01/01/2017 12:35:00 VATICAN
Pope: Close in prayer to Turkish people following grave Istanbul attack
At the Angelus Pope Francis prays for the 39 dead and 69 wounded in the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. People of good will united against terrorism. Saying "no" to "hatred and violence and 'yes' to fraternity and reconciliation." "This year will be good to the extent that each of us, with God's help, tries to do good every day." A prayer to the Mother of God for the new year.
29/06/2016 14:20:00 TURKEY
Islamic State suspected in Istanbul airport attack
At least 36 people are dead and 140 wounded. Attackers began shooting before blowing themselves up at the terminal. Critics point to poor security measures.
19/03/2016 13:19:00 TURKEY
Suicide attack in Istanbul
03/01/2017 15:28:00 TURKEY
For Turkish authorities, the Istanbul massacre is a “message” from the terrorists
Police have released a photo of the attacker, saying he might be from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said that the state of emergency – in force at the time of the attack – will continue as long as necessary.


