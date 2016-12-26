|
» 01/02/2017, 09.10
TURKEY
Istanbul launches manhunt for author of New Year massacre: 39 dead and 69 wounded
A gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov at Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus. He then escaped without leaving a trace. No official claims, but suspicions focus on the Islamic state. The condolences and prayers to Pope Francis. A bloody 2016 in Turkey.
01/01/2017 12:35:00 VATICAN
Pope: Close in prayer to Turkish people following grave Istanbul attack
At the Angelus Pope Francis prays for the 39 dead and 69 wounded in the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. People of good will united against terrorism. Saying "no" to "hatred and violence and 'yes' to fraternity and reconciliation." "This year will be good to the extent that each of us, with God's help, tries to do good every day." A prayer to the Mother of God for the new year.
29/06/2016 14:54:00 VATICAN
Pope speaks about Peter and Paul, lights of the east and west, appeals after Istanbul attack
At the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis talks about the two apostles who brought the faith to Rome. “They still want to carry Jesus, his merciful love, his consolation, his peace.” The pontiff welcomed the ecumenical delegation from Constantinople, as well as Chinese Catholics. Sharing the sorrow, he prays for the Turkish people after the Istanbul airport attack.
29/11/2014 VATICAN - TURKEY
Pope: in Turkey, in the quest for Christian unity be led by the Holy Spirit
"Only the Holy Spirit is able to kindle diversity, multiplicity and, at the same time, bring about unity. When we try to create diversity, but are closed within our own particular and exclusive ways of seeing things, we create division. When we try to create unity through our own human designs, we end up with uniformity and homogenization".
29/11/2014 VATICAN - TURKEY
Pope: in Turkey, Catholics and Orthodox "brothers in the hope"
At the Ecumenical Patriarchate Pope Francis emphasizes the joy of being together. Together, the successors of Peter and Andrew entered, together they recited the Lord's Prayer, the assembly prayed for both, both gave their blessed, one in Latin and the other in Greek. And Francis asked Bartolomeo to bless him and the Catholic Church.
29/11/2014 VATICAN - TURKEY
Pope: in Turkey, "silent adoration" in the Blue Mosque
During the visit to the Mosque the Pope said twice "we must worship God", adding "we must not only praise and glorify him, but we have to worship him." Father Lombardi describes it as "a beautiful moment of interreligious dialogue."
|
