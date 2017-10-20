|
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Jakarta, nuns defend women from human trafficking
Sr Maria Goretti Samosir and Sr Chatarina Supatmiyati are engaged in missionary work. Women trafficking is widespread in East Nusa Tenggara Province. The General House of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd is currently hosting a six-day meeting to address this issue.
|
