» 10/13/2017, 09.38
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Jharkhand, poor tribal denied food rations because Christians
In September 13, families did not receive the benefits they are entitled to. The rations cancelled because Christians did not want to pay the fee for a Hindu festival. Sajan K George: "These policies want to divide tribals."
