13 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/13/2017, 09.38

    INDIA

    Jharkhand, poor tribal denied food rations because Christians

    Nirmala Carvalho

    In September 13, families did not receive the benefits they are entitled to. The rations cancelled because Christians did not want to pay the fee for a Hindu festival. Sajan K George: "These policies want to divide tribals."

    Ranchi (AsiaNews) - In a small village in Jharkhand, food rations have been denied to 13 poor tribal families only because they are Christian. Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (Gcic) reported the episode to AsiaNews revealing that in the Indian state, "the right of the poor to food has been denied, utilizing the policies of conversion. The social boycott of people in extreme need is not just a question of human rights or a religious affair, but it wounds the soul of the individual deep inside. "

    The case occurred in the village of Rehaladag, in the administrative section of Pasarar, Latehar district. It is a small town of nearly 100 houses where tribes of different ethnicities live: Thakur, Sondik, Sa, Uroon and Bhuyian.

    The families in question are of Uroon and Bhuyian origin and converted to Christianity. They hold the food card granted by the state to the deprived persons. Christians report that the problems began in September when the villagers asked them to pay a "tax" of 551 rupees [7 euros] to fund the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. Following their refusal, it was decided that Christians will no longer receive the government subsidies they are entitled to under the conditions of their extreme indigence.

    Interviewed by BBC, Vinay, the official in charge of the distribution of food rations, said he had "received a written order with the ban on giving food to those who became Christian." When asked to clarify who had received the order, he replied: "All 20 people involved in the distribution."

    In Jharkhand tribes account for 26.2% of the population. Of these, about 4.5% are Christians. Sajan K George complains that the conversion of tribals has become the source of their social discrimination. "To give a religious connotation to food subsidies," he says, "is a discreet discrimination that wants to create division and enmity among tribal groups. This is bad for the tribes themselves. On the contrary, they need to remain united and that they are not tricked by politics because of their conversion. " In his view, "tribals must remain united to fight against acts that threaten their future, such as amendments to the Land Acquisition Act." Even the new anti-conversion law, concludes, "wants to polarize them. Instead they have to resist the divisive forces that want to weaken them. "
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Jharkhand
    food rations
    food
    Christian
    tribal
    poor families
    sajan k george
    anti-conversion law
    lands











    See also

    28/04/2016 09:40:00 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh, police interrupt a Christian marriage: "The spouses are Hindus"

    Security officers and Hindu extremists stormed a place of worship in Satna, arresting 10 people including the pastor and the groom's parents. He is accused of having converted the pair illegally to Christianity and celebrating a marriage between minors. Christian leaders: "This is abuse of anti-conversion laws".



    02/08/2017 12:56:00 INDIA
    Jharkhand, new anti-conversion law. Card Toppo: There are no forced conversions

    Conversions made by force or under coercion for material gain forbidden. Penalty up to three years in jail and 50,000 fine rupees; Bigger penalties if you try to convert young girls or tribal women. Over the past 10 years, in Jharkhand, the Hindu population has grown by 21%; Christians by 29.7%, Muslims by 28.4%. For Hindu nationalists, there are "forces that trying to destroy society which has indulged conversions for too long." Pro-tribal party critical. Sobering Muslim response. Card. Toppo: We are free people. No one can force another to convert.



    25/09/2017 10:00:00 INDIA
    Ranchi: 5,000 protest against the anti-conversion law and the lands

    Catholics, Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims demonstrated against the Jharkhand Freedom Religious Bill 2017 and the Land Acquisition Act 2013 amendments, the rule that protected tribal lands. Now these lands will be sold out to the best bidder. The anti-conversion law "used to divert attention" from economic interests.



    21/09/2017 16:55:00 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh, Catholics and Protestants denounce Hindutva targeting of the poor.

    A college that hosted tribal students since 1997 closed. The police arrived with five trucks full of Hindu extremists, scaring the children. The college is accused of forced conversions. Sajan K George: "Nationalists are against Catholics because they want to continue to exploit dalit and tribal."



    02/03/2017 13:13:00 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh, Hindu radicals interrupt a mixed marriage in a church

    The radicals belong to the group of extreme right-wing Hindu Vahini. They accuse Christians of wanting to convert the groom, of Hindu religion. The couple was forced to postpone the wedding and celebrate with a Vedic ritual. The state has a law against forced conversions that discriminates against minorities.

     
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.