» 05/13/2017, 10.38
JAPAN
Jikido Hall of the Nara Yakushi-ji Temple restored to ancient splendor
It was the dining hall of the Buddhist temple devoted to medicine. Destroyed by a fire around the year 1000, it will be opened to the public in July.
