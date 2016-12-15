|
|
» 12/19/2016, 15.20
JORDAN
Jordanian priest: Karak attack work of local terrorists to undermine the country's unity
Fr. Rifat Baader speaks of "worrying" attack which is likely to have "repercussions" on the tourism industry. Not a lone wolf attack as in the past, but "an organized group composed mostly of Jordanians". The Latin Vicariate in solidarity with the victims’ family. Christmas prayers for peace in Jordan and around the world.
See also
21/10/2004 PALESTINE - JORDAN
Between terrorism and love stories, Ramadan and TV ratings
22/06/2016 09:29:00 JORDAN - SYRIA
Amman closes Syrian border after attack on refugee camp leaves six soldiers dead
A truck packed with explosives hit an army post near the Rukban refugee camp. The bomber crossed the border from Syrian territory. All movement of vehicles and people suspended. Strong condemnation of Christian leaders, who speak of "cowardly terrorist act".
11/10/2016 15:05:00 JORDAN - ISLAM
Priest in Amman, Jordan, fragile model of stability between violence and regional conflicts
For Fr. Rifat Bader regional conflicts an “ever present” risk of triggering a crisis even in the Hashemite kingdom. The Hattar murder, protests around text books and legislative elections, fueled by the propagandist use of social media. School centers and workplaces in which to build the value of "national unity". And religion is not to be "an obstacle".
20/09/2016 09:21:00 JORDAN
Jordan holds legislative elections. Muslim Brotherhood also running
4.1 million eligible voters out of a total of 6.6 million inhabitants. They will have to choose between 1,252 candidates, for a total of 130 seats. Highest abstention figure yet, around 42%. Experts predict Islamic Action Front will win 20 seats and become the leading opposition party.
04/02/2015 JORDAN - ISLAM
Jordan executes two jihadists. The Islamic State posts video of air force pilot burned alive
Sajida al-Rishawi was convicted for involvement in a 2005 attack that left 60 dead. Ziad al-Karboli, a member of al Qaeda, had been convicted in 2007 for killing a Jordanian national. The cruelty of the video of the killing of the young air force pilot Maaz al-Kassasbeh. Criticism of King Abdullah for his participation in the US-led coalition.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANCard. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
CHINA-VATICANThe Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence
Bernardo Cervellera
The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.
TOP10
19/12/2016 JORDAN
17/12/2016 ISLAM
16/12/2016 SYRIA
16/12/2016 JAPAN - RUSSIA
17/12/2016 CHINA
17/12/2016 VATICAN
16/12/2016 INDONESIA
17/12/2016 SYRIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®