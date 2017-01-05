|
|
» 01/12/2017, 12.49
MYANMAR - CHINA
Francis Khoo Thwe
Kachin: Thousands of displaced persons and civilians fleeing army offensive against rebels
At least 4 thousand people sought refuge in Chinese territory. But the Beijing authorities are continuing rejections and repulsed the displaced across the border. Caritas and international NGOs speak of a serious humanitarian crisis, calling for an end to violence and aid for civilians. Naypyidaw denies UN envoy permission to visit the war zones.
See also
15/04/2014 MYANMAR
Kachin, Burmese Army raids rebel stronghold: thousands of refugees and humanitarian crisis
A group of local NGOs , including Christian and Catholic organizations, warn of a crisis in the State in northern Myanmar. In the last few days - in conjunction with the census - the fighting has intensified, at least 3 thousand people take flight. Part of the displaced have found refuge across the border in China. Appeals for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks.
16/01/2013 MYANMAR - INDIA
In Kachin crisis, economic interests stronger than peace, says Burmese activist
Exiled NLD leader Tint Swe tells AsiaNews that foreign powers are making it harder to reach reconciliation between the military and the Kachin ethnic minority. He defends Aung San Suu Kyi, who said that she is willing to help in solving the crisis, an offer never taken up by the government. China plays a crucial role, first of all in exploiting the state's resources and in trade.
09/09/2015 MYANMAR
As the authorities talk peace with ethnic groups, the Church helps displaced people
Myanmar’s president met a delegation of ethnic leaders for talks, hoping to see peace by the November elections. Among Kachin and Shan refugees, the situation is increasingly critical. Food supplies are at risk, and thousands of children and youth might not be able to go to school. The local Caritas and Church are in the forefront of relief efforts.
04/11/2013 MYANMAR
Various Myanmar ethnic groups to agree on nationwide ceasefire
Seventeen of 18 ethnic groups at the Laiza conference sign draft agreement. Only the group representing Shan state did not sign pending consultation with Shan political leaders. The deal offers the first glimpse of hope for a lasting peace but only in 2015. Kachin leaders start talks with government representatives.
15/01/2014 MYANMAR
Catholic activist speaks of unspeakable violations as military continues to use rape as a "weapon of war"
A report released by the Women's League of Burma mentions at least a hundred cases between 2010 and 2013. For its authors, they are but "the tip of the iceberg." Most cases of sexual violence, which also involves girls as young as eight years old, are concentrated in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities. Kachin leaders tells AsiaNews that abuses are an indication of "serious deficiencies in security."
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
06/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
07/01/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
09/01/2017 VATICAN
06/01/2017 VATICAN
07/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®