12 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/12/2017, 12.49

    MYANMAR - CHINA

    Kachin: Thousands of displaced persons and civilians fleeing army offensive against rebels

    Francis Khoo Thwe

    At least 4 thousand people sought refuge in Chinese territory. But the Beijing authorities are continuing rejections and repulsed the displaced across the border. Caritas and international NGOs speak of a serious humanitarian crisis, calling for an end to violence and aid for civilians. Naypyidaw denies UN envoy permission to visit the war zones.


    Yangon (AsiaNews) - With the intensification of the fighting in Kachin State, northern Myanmar, along the border with China, the conditions of thousands of internally displaced persons, seeking refuge across the border are becoming increasingly critical.

    Local sources contacted by AsiaNews confirm the escalating battle between Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) and Kachin rebels (the Kachin Independence Army, KIA). The epicenter of the clash is the Laihpawng area, home to the Zai Awng and Mugga Zup refugee camps, which were evacuated in a hurry.

    To exacerbate the crisis of internally displaced persons, the decision of the Chinese authorities to close the border and send back civilians fleeing the war to Myanmar. In recent days at least 4 thousand people sought refuge across the border have been detained and deported. Now, says one source, "they do not know where to go" and are locked "in an area where a" conflict is taking place.

    Caritas Myanmar and several NGOs present on the ground have appealed to the central government and the international community, to  intervene to put an end to violence and alleviate the plight of the civilian population.

    January 10, there were heavy clashes between the two sides. The Burmese army attacked with artillery shells and air raids. The third battalion’s target was the Kia rebel militias, located along the Nagyang area, near the two camps. The fighting has caused the flight of 2,600 displaced people and 1,400 civilians, most of them women, the elderly and children. Local witnesses speak of the "extremely chaotic and precarious" situation, with the continued displacement of already displaced civilians, looking for a safe place away from the war. The people have fled in haste, without being able to take even the minimum necessary, including food and medicine for the sick.

    Activists and humanitarian organizations operating on the ground, including Caritas, warned that the priority now is to ensure "the safety and security of internally displaced persons", rejected by China and trapped by the fighting between the two sides. One evacuee said: "Last night,  frightened by the fighting, we packed in a hurry and fled. Some families had already left. We tried to ford the river in the darkness and cold of the night, but the biggest fear [as it then happened, ed] was that the Chinese soldiers would stop us", and then "send us back across the border."

    Even today the majority of displaced persons (about 2/3 of the total, according to latest estimates) are being forced to survive on the Burmese side of the border, even if the common objective is to cross the border and seek refuge in China, to build a new life. However, Beijing continues to adopt the policy of rejections while the central Myanmar government keeps trying to isolate area.

    In recent days Naypyidaw refused to grant a travel permit to the UN envoy for human rights Yanghee Lee for "security reasons", who was supposed to visit Laiza and Hpakant in Kachin State.

    The Kachin are one of the 135 ethnic groups Myanmar is made; they have always struggled to coexist peacefully with the central government and its majority Burmese constituent. The war between the Tatmadaw (government army) and Kachin which flared up in June 2011 after 17 years of relative calm, has caused dozens of civilian deaths and at least 120 thousand displaced persons, living in 167 refugee camps.

    Over the past several weeks the advance of the Tatmadaw has intensified in Kachin territory. The Naypyidaw troops are using air and land attacks to hit the positions of ethnic militias, causing an unknown number of deaths.

    The Archbishop of Yangon, Card. Charles Bo, along with the Bishops' Conference of Myanmar, have frequently launched appeals to the whole country for peace. In an interview with AsiaNews, Msgr. Raymond Sumlut Gam, Bishop of Bhamo – the Diocese at the epicenter of the conflict - assured that "the Church will never abandon the displaced in the camps" and will continue to go "where they go."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar China Kachin caritas war violence government Christians minorities humanitarian
    aid refugees











    See also

    15/04/2014 MYANMAR
    Kachin, Burmese Army raids rebel stronghold: thousands of refugees and humanitarian crisis
    A group of local NGOs , including Christian and Catholic organizations, warn of a crisis in the State in northern Myanmar. In the last few days - in conjunction with the census - the fighting has intensified, at least 3 thousand people take flight. Part of the displaced have found refuge across the border in China. Appeals for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks.

    16/01/2013 MYANMAR - INDIA
    In Kachin crisis, economic interests stronger than peace, says Burmese activist
    Exiled NLD leader Tint Swe tells AsiaNews that foreign powers are making it harder to reach reconciliation between the military and the Kachin ethnic minority. He defends Aung San Suu Kyi, who said that she is willing to help in solving the crisis, an offer never taken up by the government. China plays a crucial role, first of all in exploiting the state's resources and in trade.

    09/09/2015 MYANMAR
    As the authorities talk peace with ethnic groups, the Church helps displaced people
    Myanmar’s president met a delegation of ethnic leaders for talks, hoping to see peace by the November elections. Among Kachin and Shan refugees, the situation is increasingly critical. Food supplies are at risk, and thousands of children and youth might not be able to go to school. The local Caritas and Church are in the forefront of relief efforts.

    04/11/2013 MYANMAR
    Various Myanmar ethnic groups to agree on nationwide ceasefire
    Seventeen of 18 ethnic groups at the Laiza conference sign draft agreement. Only the group representing Shan state did not sign pending consultation with Shan political leaders. The deal offers the first glimpse of hope for a lasting peace but only in 2015. Kachin leaders start talks with government representatives.

    15/01/2014 MYANMAR
    Catholic activist speaks of unspeakable violations as military continues to use rape as a "weapon of war"
    A report released by the Women's League of Burma mentions at least a hundred cases between 2010 and 2013. For its authors, they are but "the tip of the iceberg." Most cases of sexual violence, which also involves girls as young as eight years old, are concentrated in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities. Kachin leaders tells AsiaNews that abuses are an indication of "serious deficiencies in security."
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.