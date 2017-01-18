|
|
» 01/24/2017, 14.21
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Kandhamal district has six new priests, including the first Salesian
Three Capuchin friars were ordained on Saturday; two deacons and Fr Digal, a Salesian, were ordained yesterday. Mgr Barwa, archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar, led both ceremonies. "I want to be a pastor for those who are in need," the Salesian said.
See also
09/01/2016 ISRAEL
Beit Jimal Salesian monastery cemetery desecrated
Vandals broke into the cemetery and burned several wooden crosses, then threw them on the ground. The incident dates back to mid-December, but has only emerged in recent days. Police launch investigation, so far without result. Episode part of "price tag" attacks.
08/07/2010 INDIA
Catholic Church and the Indian government to help 60 thousand poor students
Salesian priests and the Indian Ministry for Agriculture and Rural Development collaborate to offer three months free training for poor students. The course is already active in the state of West Bengal and will expand to other Indian states over the next two years
27/02/2004 india
Nun heals childless couples with medicines and prayers
21/06/2015 VATICAN – ITALY
Pope in Turin: May Our Lady, the Eucharist and the pope, Don Bosco’s "three white loves," sustain the Salesian Family
Francis met the Salesian Family in Mary Help of Christians Basilica on the bicentennial of the saint’s birth. Speaking at length extemporaneously, he reminisced about his past and his family’s closeness to the community founded by Don Bosco. He called for greater missionary élan and vocational training to meet the needs of “unemployed youth” at a time of crisis.
03/02/2009 VIETNAM
Salesians in Vietnam to serve the younger generations
Starting in 1952 the Salesians spread across the country. Schools, shelters for streets kids, assistance to migrants and minorities from rural areas are part of what the Salesian Society does. Its focus is on young people so that they can “experience Christian life in society.”
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
21/01/2017 VATICAN - USA
18/01/2017 PAKISTAN
20/01/2017 CHINA - UNITED STATES
19/01/2017 INDONESIA
23/01/2017 INDIA - YEMEN
19/01/2017 VATICAN
21/01/2017 PAKISTAN
18/01/2017 INDIA - YEMEN
17/01/2017 SOUTH KOREA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®