» 01/11/2017, 09.43
INDIA
Kashmir, five months of revolt in 2016 "cost" 2.2 billion euro
Yesterday the first systematic study on the economic costs of the riots in July was presented. The human cost already known: about 100 deaths and 12 thousand wounded. The collapse of tourism, transport, crafts, small businesses. Students have completed only half of their curriculum.
Books
