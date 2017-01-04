11 January 2017
    » 01/11/2017, 09.43

    INDIA

    Kashmir, five months of revolt in 2016 "cost" 2.2 billion euro



    Yesterday the first systematic study on the economic costs of the riots in July was presented. The human cost already known: about 100 deaths and 12 thousand wounded. The collapse of tourism, transport, crafts, small businesses. Students have completed only half of their curriculum.

     

    Srinagar (AsiaNews) - The five-month uprising that shook Kashmir between July and December 2016 "cost" 16 thousand crore in India, more than 2.2 billion euro. This was revealed by the official first study presented yesterday by the Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Haseeb Drabu, outlining the economic and human tragedy in numbers triggered by the clash between rebels and government forces following the killing of the famous separatist Burhan Wani.

    It is the first economic report conducted in a systematic way since the violence erupted last July. If the "human costs" were already known - about 100 people dead and 12 thousand injured - those in terms of economic losses had not yet been calculated.

    The 2016 Economic Survey  shows that activists and international organizations, Islamic religious leaders and leaders of the Catholic Church had already emphasized: the riots have caused "tremendous misery, loss of life, complete blockage of the economic activities of the Kashmir Valley, loss of million euro in property ".

    "The suspension of internet, mobile and telephone services for long periods during the revolt - the document reads - have made communication very difficult in the State. Strikes, barricades, throwing stones, curfews and restrictions immobilized life in all the 10 districts of the Valley ".

    Experts are concerned about the health conditions of the State, since the medical services "were severely affected; patients with chronic diseases, heart disease, and people requiring dialysis and continuous treatment suffer greatly; the lack of emergency care caused the death of several patients. "

    Blocking highways and a curfew in many parts of the territory damaged shops and small businesses beyond repair. Tourism, too, has always been fundamental economic voice in the region, is in a poor condition: since July saw there have been no visitors and all attractions are closed. This has led to the collapse of all related activities, including hotels, restaurants, transportation, handicrafts.

    The education sector, despite the efforts of a few volunteer teachers who continued the lessons in private homes and mosques, was deeply affected by the closure of schools. Besides the fact that some buildings were burned in recent months, students were not able to finish their ministerial studies program, a fact which makes them less competitive than others. Over 95%  of them took the 12th class exams, but with the exemption of half the syllabus.
