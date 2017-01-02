Astana (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Kazakhstan sent about 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of Syria via the Syrian port of Tartus on 5 January, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea.

“Although the international community takes all required efforts, the humanitarian situation in the country remains catastrophic,” said Kazakh Ambassador to Jordan Azamat Berdybai during a meeting with a Syrian delegation.

“In this regard, President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a decision to send humanitarian aid, namely food, to Syria,” he added. “The 500 tonnes of cargo delivered in 33 containers include primarily food and medications and are meant for the Syrian people suffering the consequences of the six-year-long war”.

This is not the first time that Kazakhstan has provided aid to the Syrian people. In 2012, it donated US$ 400,000 through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to the governments of Jordan and Lebanon to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrians residing in refugee camps.

Also, in October 2015, at the end of negotiations between representatives of the Syrian opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan agreed to provide US$ 316,600 in medicines, food and equipment for Syrian refugees based on the Turkish-Syrian border.