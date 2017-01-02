09 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  •    - Kazakhstan
  •    - Kyrgyzstan
  •    - Tajikistan
  •    - Turkmenistan
  •    - Uzbekistan
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/09/2017, 14.52

    KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA

    Kazakhstan provides more humanitarian aid to Syria



    Aid (food and medicines) reached the Syrian port of Tartus. The “humanitarian situation in the country remains catastrophic,” said Kazakh Ambassador.

    Astana (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Kazakhstan sent about 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of Syria via the Syrian port of Tartus on 5 January, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea.

    “Although the international community takes all required efforts, the humanitarian situation in the country remains catastrophic,” said Kazakh Ambassador to Jordan Azamat Berdybai during a meeting with a Syrian delegation.

    “In this regard, President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a decision to send humanitarian aid, namely food, to Syria,” he added. “The 500 tonnes of cargo delivered in 33 containers include primarily food and medications and are meant for the Syrian people suffering the consequences of the six-year-long war”.

    This is not the first time that Kazakhstan has provided aid to the Syrian people. In 2012, it donated US$ 400,000 through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to the governments of Jordan and Lebanon to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrians residing in refugee camps.

    Also, in October 2015, at the end of negotiations between representatives of the Syrian opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan agreed to provide US$ 316,600 in medicines, food and equipment for Syrian refugees based on the Turkish-Syrian border.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    kazakhstan
    syria
    Jordan
    lebanon
    tartus
    astana
    humanitarian aid
    nazarbayev
    berdybai











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.