» 01/02/2017, 13.11
NORTH KOREA
Kim Jong-un: Close to the final testing of intercontinental ballistic missile
In 2016, the country has carried out more than 20 missile tests, two of them with nuclear warheads. According to experts in 2017 "right time" to complete the nuclear arsenal.
12/09/2016 16:41:00 KOREA
Floods and sanctions crush Pyongyang
Five days of rain kill 133 people in North Korea, with hundreds of thousands displaced. South Korea announces plan to destroy the north’s capital in case of attack. Japan warns that it will not stand idle by and watch Kim’s follies. For its part, North Koera wants the US to recognise its nuclear status. Source tells AsiaNews “they are running out of basic foodstuff, and there is a risk of famine again.”
01/06/2009 KOREA
Pyongyang ready to test launch another inter-continental missile
The launch will take place within the next two weeks from the eastern military base Musudan-ri. Members of ASEAN and South Korea issue a joint communiqué urging the North to “avoid ulterior provocation”. The communist regime orders a stop to shipping in the Yellow Sea.
07/07/2009 KOREA - UN
UN Security Council condemns North Korea missile tests
They are a threat to regional and international security and violate three United Nations resolutions. Seoul welcomes the UN decision as "quick and appropriate."
09/10/2008 NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang ready to launch up to ten missiles
South Korean media report North Korea’s intentions. South Korean armed forces go on alert as North Korea bans shipping near Chodo until 15 October. Experts exclude Pyongyang can deploy missiles with nuclear warheads.
03/08/2016 10:00:00 NORTH KOREA – JAPAN
Missile launched by Pyongyang lands in Japanese territorial waters
The rocket traveled 1,000 km before landing within 200 nautical miles off the Japanese coast. Tokyo condemns "unforgiveable act of violence". Concern also from South Korea and the United States.
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
27/12/2016 YEMEN - INDIA
28/12/2016 VATICAN
30/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
29/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
28/12/2016 INDIA
