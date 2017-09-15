|
|
» 09/22/2017, 09.59
KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un responds to "deranged" Trump
For the first time, a Korean leader addresses an international audience. Trump "will pay dearly for his speech" to the UN, " unprecedented rude nonsense." The launch of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean is paramount. China and Russia are pushing for calm and not to get caught up in "military hysteria". Moon Jae-in: We do not want the collapse of North Korea.
See also
07/08/2017 10:37:00 KOREA
South Korean, US and Japanese foreign ministers meet in Manila to assess Pyongyang's position
Proposed mediation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is backed by China and partly by the US. North Korean and South Korean foreign ministers have their first handshake since Moon took over. The UN resolution supports diplomacy in an attempt to ward off war. Moon and Trump talk by phone.
04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.
UN Security Council convokes emergency meeting for this afternoon. Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.
30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam
Yesterday’s launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.
05/09/2017 09:58:00 UN-KOREA
UN Security Council on North Korea: War, Sanctions, Dialogue
US Ambassador: Pyongyang is beggingg for a war. The patience of the US "is not without limits". For China and Russia call for efforts to curb rising tensions. Stop joint military exercises in exchange for dialogue with the North. Putin on the phone with Moon Jae-in. Trump proposes arms sales to South Korea.
07/09/2017 10:24:00 CHINA-US-KOREA
Xi Jinping and Trump in joint condemnation of Pyongyang nuclear test
The nuclear test is "a provocative and destabilizing action", "dangerous to the world" and is not in Pyongyang's best interests. North Ambassador to the UN: The test is "a gift package to the US". Four more Thaad anti-missile launchers installed, angering Beijing and Moscow.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
15/09/2017 PAKISTAN " MYANMAR
Lahore Catholic NGO to help Rohingya in trouble
Kamran Chaudhry
21/09/2017 VATICAN
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
15/09/2017 MYANMAR
16/09/2017 SYRIA
17/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
15/09/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
16/09/2017 INDIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®