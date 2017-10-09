|
IRAQ
Kirkuk, clashes between Iraqi and Kurdish troops. Fear of a new conflict
The two sides exchanged artillery fire early Monday south of the city. Baghdad aims to retake military bases and oil fields which Kurdish peshmerga fighters took in 2014 during the fightback against Isis. Three major oil fields produce some 250,000 barrels per day, accounting for 40 percent of Iraqi Kurdistan's oil exports.
