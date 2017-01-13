|
» 01/20/2017, 13.16
MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
Kuala Lumpur, Muslim nations against Myanmar: Enough violence against Rohingya
The "special session" of the OIC focused on persecution of the Muslim minority in Myanmar. Najib Razak calls for the perpetrators to be "brought to justice." Bangladesh Minister: Respond to the question concerning citizenship.
See also
11/01/2017 10:27:00 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
Kuala Lumpur, interfaith forum launches the Year of International Solidarity with Rohingya
ASEAN Rohingya Centre (ARC) organized a meeting dedicated to the suffering of the Muslim minority in Myanmar. Muslim, Christian and Buddhist leaders present. Need to raise awareness at the regional level and to put an end to abuses. OIC special envoy: "Shared hatred" in Burma towards the Rohingya. Malaysian churches: Government must care for refugees.
05/01/2017 17:55:00 MYANMAR
Myanmar covers up evidence of abuse against Rohingya Muslims
Activists and international NGOs criticise the findings of a government commission, which rejected allegations of abuse. For the latter, the presence of mosques is proof there is no persecution. Myanmar’s Muslim minority mourns its own Aylan.
04/07/2016 09:18:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine State: thousands of Buddhists in the streets against the Rohingyas
Yangon has accepted the request of the United Nations and to indicate the Islamic minority will use the formula "the Muslim community of Arakan State". The nationalists want to call them instead "Bengali" to emphasize their being illegal migrants from Bangladesh.
23/08/2012 MYANMAR
Mosque shuttered, prayer ban on Rohingya during Ramadan in Myanmar
During the Muslim month of fasting, mosques were sealed off. Not even for the festivity of Eid ul-Fitr were they reopened. Burmese Muslims and activists complain that pressure is being put on Muslims to leave the country. Human Rights watch calls it "state-sponsored persecution".
29/03/2013 MYANMAR
Archbishop of Yangon calls for an end to violence between Buddhists and Muslims
For Archbishop Bo, "love and compassion" are central to the country's main faiths. He wants "joint action" to end clashes. Youth groups adopt his initiative. President Thein Sein does not exclude the use of force against "troublemakers." Political experts see the flare-up in violence as an attempt to put power back into the hands of the military.
