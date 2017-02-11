02 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/02/2017, 13.37

    MALAYSIA

    Kuala Lumpur grants permanent residency to Zakir Naik, who inspired the Dhaka massacre



    Indian authorities have filed charges against the Islamic preacher. According to Bangladeshi investigators, there is a direct link between Naik’s TV sermons and one of the Holey Artisan Bakery Café attackers. Activists call for the deportation of the Islamic televangelist.

    Kuala Lumpur (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The Government of Malaysia has granted permanent residency to Zakir Naik, the Indian Islamic preacher who is thought to have inspired the Dhaka massacre of 1st July 2016.

    Whilst Indian authorities have accused him of terrorism, and several Western countries (including Canada and the United Kingdom) have banned him from their territory, Naik has appeared in public in Malaysia, taking selfie with admirers and praying in the same mosque as Prime Minister Najib Razak.

    In the Southeast Asian country, the Indian preacher is very popular among Islamic radicals. Experts believe that if the government expels him, it would lose religious credibility among the population. This includes Prime Minister Razak.

    For years, Mr Razak has been trying to shore up his Malaysian Muslim base by increasing censorship and boycotting moderate Islamic texts for electoral purposes.

    Last week, Naik made a public appearance at the Putra mosque in the capital, accompanied by a bodyguard who struggled to keep admirers away.

    Other eyewitnesses have spotted him at different mosques, hospitals and restaurants in Kuala Lumpur.

    The Indian televangelist is one of the most famous supporters of radical Salafi Islam. After the bombing of a bar in Dhaka's Gulshan neighbourhood, Bangladeshi and Pakistani authorities blocked his TV channel from which he broadcasts sermons full of religious hatred.

    Bangladeshi investigators have found a direct link between Naik and Rohan Imtiaz, one of the terrorists involved in the bar massacre of foreigners.

    Later, the Indian government banned Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for five years after audio-visual evidence shows the preacher advocating jihad and calling on all Muslims to become terrorists.

    Last June, the Maharashtra Education Ministry shut down a Mumbai's school linked to the foundation after the principal came under investigation.

    For his part, Naik has always rejected charges against him, blaming instead India’s Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi of being envious of his popularity.

    Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who supports Naik, told parliament that the preacher was not given any “preferential treatment”.

    He added that the Malaysian government had not received any official request from India “related to terrorism allegations involving him”.

    Conversely, a group of Malaysian activists has filed suit in the High Court to have Naik deported, saying that he is a threat to public peace in Malaysia’s multiracial society where about 40 per cent of the population is non-Muslim.

    Recently, Malaysia’s nine sultans, who take turns as ceremonial monarch and are the official guardians of Islam in the country, slammed intolerance in the name of Islam, and called for unity and national harmony.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    malaysia
    india
    bangladesh
    zakir
    naik
    dhaka
    massacre
    terrorism
    salafis
    peace
    permanent residency
    islamic research foundation











    See also

    01/02/2007 VATICAN
    Dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims is a “vital necessity” of our times, says Pope
    Benedict XVI stresses the need for people from monotheistic religions to confront the mystery of God through reason. What is needed is a “real dialogue, one that respects differences, that is courageous, patient and persevering, one that finds its strength in prayer ”.

    16/06/2017 10:27:00 INDIA
    Mumbai, school of the Islamic preacher who 'inspired' Dhaka massacre closed

    The institute is located in Mazgaon's central district and hosts 135 students. Zakir Naik is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, banned five years ago. He is one of the best-known exponents of the radical positions of Salaf Islam. 



    11/10/2012 JAPAN
    Nobel Prize for Yamanaka, scientific research and ethics must go hand in hand
    Research on iPS (induced pluripotent stem cells) can produce stem cells from adult cells, for use in regenerative medicine. Shinya Yamanaka’s discovery reveals that research on embryonic stem cells is unnecessary, saving the lives of many embryos. The Japanese researcher has searched for new ways driven by ethical question.

    28/07/2009 CHINA
    Chinese scientists discover “vampire gene” which makes mosquitoes blood thirsty
    A group of researchers have found a protein that facilitates the digestion of blood. Now they hope to find ways to eliminate mosquitoes’ thirst for blood as well as fight endemic diseases in the developing world like malaria.

    30/04/2009 SOUTH KOREA
    Seoul lifts ban on human stem cell research
    Researchers in South Korea’s capital can conduct human stem cell research if they respect four conditions. Only eggs from aborted foetuses can be used. Research on human stem cells had stopped three years ago in the wake of the scandal that swept the phoney pioneer of human cloning. South Korea is now following the lead of the United States.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.