|
|
» 11/02/2017, 13.37
MALAYSIA
Kuala Lumpur grants permanent residency to Zakir Naik, who inspired the Dhaka massacre
Indian authorities have filed charges against the Islamic preacher. According to Bangladeshi investigators, there is a direct link between Naik’s TV sermons and one of the Holey Artisan Bakery Café attackers. Activists call for the deportation of the Islamic televangelist.
See also
01/02/2007 VATICAN
Dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims is a “vital necessity” of our times, says Pope
Benedict XVI stresses the need for people from monotheistic religions to confront the mystery of God through reason. What is needed is a “real dialogue, one that respects differences, that is courageous, patient and persevering, one that finds its strength in prayer ”.
16/06/2017 10:27:00 INDIA
Mumbai, school of the Islamic preacher who 'inspired' Dhaka massacre closed
The institute is located in Mazgaon's central district and hosts 135 students. Zakir Naik is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, banned five years ago. He is one of the best-known exponents of the radical positions of Salaf Islam.
11/10/2012 JAPAN
Nobel Prize for Yamanaka, scientific research and ethics must go hand in hand
Research on iPS (induced pluripotent stem cells) can produce stem cells from adult cells, for use in regenerative medicine. Shinya Yamanaka’s discovery reveals that research on embryonic stem cells is unnecessary, saving the lives of many embryos. The Japanese researcher has searched for new ways driven by ethical question.
28/07/2009 CHINA
Chinese scientists discover “vampire gene” which makes mosquitoes blood thirsty
A group of researchers have found a protein that facilitates the digestion of blood. Now they hope to find ways to eliminate mosquitoes’ thirst for blood as well as fight endemic diseases in the developing world like malaria.
30/04/2009 SOUTH KOREA
Seoul lifts ban on human stem cell research
Researchers in South Korea’s capital can conduct human stem cell research if they respect four conditions. Only eggs from aborted foetuses can be used. Research on human stem cells had stopped three years ago in the wake of the scandal that swept the phoney pioneer of human cloning. South Korea is now following the lead of the United States.
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
26/10/2017 PAKISTAN
27/10/2017 JAPAN-VATICAN
Bishop Kikuchi: I want to bring unity and mission to Tokyo’s mix of different cultures
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
30/10/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
A Muslim defends the cross of John Paul II that the state wants to remove
Kamel Abderrahmani
30/10/2017 INDIA
26/10/2017 VATICAN
26/10/2017 THAILAND
28/10/2017 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
Mathias Hariyadi
30/10/2017 SOUTH KOREA " CHINA
27/10/2017 TAIWAN-VATICAN
30/10/2017 IRAQ
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®