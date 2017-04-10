|
|
» 10/04/2017, 10.23
IRAQ
Kurdish leader Talabani, Iraq's first post Saddam president, has died
Fighter and supporter of Kurdish independence, he represented national unity following the US invasion. In talks with Pope Benedict XVI he spoke about religious freedom and the defense of Christians. The condolences of the Chaldean patriarch. Kurdish deputy: His death saddens "the Arabs, the Kurds and all other ethnicities".
