New Delhi (AsiaNews) – Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev Sharshenovich met yesterday in the Indian capital where they signed a bilateral investment agreement.

During the talks, the two leaders also decided to strengthen ties in defence, security, mining, information technology, agriculture and energy.

In the area of defence, centred on counterterrorism, Modi said that work on a Kyrgyz-India Joint Military Training Centre in Kyrgyzstan had commenced.

“We discussed how we could work together to secure our youth and society against the common challenges of terrorism, extremism, and radicalism,” Modi said.

The Indian leader described Kyrgyzstan as a valuable partner in India’s pursuit of making Central Asia a region of sustainable peace, stability and prosperity.

Stating that people are at the centre of such initiatives, Modi noted, "We shall give special emphasis to youth exchanges in our technical and economic cooperation programme with the Kyrgyz Republic."

The two leaders welcomed the ratification of the Paris climate pact by a number of countries. The pact entered into force on 4 November 2016.

India announced in late September that it would ratify the pact. Kyrgyzstan has already done so on 21 September.