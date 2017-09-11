|
|
» 09/16/2017, 10.37
PAKISTAN
Lahore, Christian condemned to death for 'blasphemy on Whatsapp'
The sentence was issued on 14 September. Nadeem James was detained in July 2016. A friend accused him of sending a poem that offends Islam. The lawyer will appeal to the High Court. He has received death threats and remains in prison.
|
|
