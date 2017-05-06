|
|
» 05/12/2017, 14.28
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Lahore, a university rock band battles terrorism with music jams (Photos and Videos)
The music group "Laal" (red) was founded in 2007 by Prof. Taimur Rehman. The songs are compositions of progressive and Sufi poets. Artists perform in schools to raise awareness about among young people. Five-month tour has just concluded. "It is important to inculcate human values and collective spirit among young people".
See also
04/03/2011 PAKISTAN
Politicians, Christian leaders and thousands of people at the funeral for Shahbaz Bhatti
Tight security in place around the Catholic church of Our Lady of Fatima, roads closed to traffic. His body will be flown by helicopter to his native village of Khushpur (Punjab), for burial. The minister had not lived in his official residence for some time, but in a rented house to avoid attacks.
30/11/2010 PAKISTAN
Lahore High Court to issue date for Asia Bibi’s appeal
President Zardari’s legal expert says the woman was convicted without been able to present her side of the story. “Some people are trying to politicise the matter and create a gap between the judiciary and the government,” a presidential spokesman says. The AsiaNews online petition on behalf of Asia Bibi and against the blasphemy law continues.
02/05/2017 19:43:00 PAKISTAN
Christian leaders in Lahore come out against religious violence. Imam says the only punishment for blasphemers is decapitation (Video)
Islamic groups demand the release of suspects held in connection with the lynching of a young student accused of blasphemy. For them, the prisoners are “servants of the Prophet Mohammed." When the state is missing, crimes go unpunished.
15/03/2014 PAKISTAN
Asia Bibi’s appeal to be heard by Lahore High Court
After more than four years in prison, sentenced to death without trial for "blasphemy", the Pakistani Christian will appear before High Court judges in two days time. The Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement, which has taken up her case, appeals to the court to "not give in to pressure from fundamentalists and make sure that justice wins out”.
18/08/2016 10:42:00 PAKISTAN
Lahore, Muslims and Hindus celebrate festival of friendship
During the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan people tie a sacred thread on their friend's wrist. For the first time the Hindu community was able to celebrate in public, and many Muslims helped in the preparation. Eventually all those present signed a statement against religious hatred: "We must protect our multiculturalism".
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINAMay 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
ASIA-FRANCEAsia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
TOP10
09/05/2017 SYRIA " VATICAN
09/05/2017 BANGLADESH
09/05/2017 INDONESIA
Ahok trial: 'Judgement influenced by current political climate'
Mathias Hariyadi
07/05/2017 VATICAN
07/05/2017 VATICAN
08/05/2017 ASIA-FRANCE
06/05/2017 INDONESIA
08/05/2017 VATICAN-CHINA
May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
10/05/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
09/05/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®