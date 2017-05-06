12 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/12/2017, 14.28

    PAKISTAN

    Lahore, a university rock band battles terrorism with music jams (Photos and Videos)

    Kamran Chaudhry

    The music group "Laal" (red) was founded in 2007 by Prof. Taimur Rehman. The songs are compositions of progressive and Sufi poets. Artists perform in schools to raise awareness about among young people. Five-month tour has just concluded. "It is important to inculcate human values ​​and collective spirit among young people".

    Lahore (AsiaNews) - As Pakistan struggles to stamp out terrorism and appease powerful religious groups, a University academic is leading his band to promote human rights, gender equality and religious minority. Dr. Taimur Rehman, a professor of political science at Lahore University of Management Science LUMS. He proposes a "great fight" to reduce the rise of religious fundamentalism. "It's no longer just a matter of law or order," he tells AsiaNews, "but a social and ideological issue. Music can help in de-radicalization of youth but there is only a limited pressure we can put on the state. Civil society can help but media must strongly adhere to its ethics and state must implement the national action plan in its true spirit. "

    The songs are composed of compositions of progressive and Sufi poets. Today the band's commitment is recognized throughout the country and the concerts are packed with fans. "But when in 2009 I began to focus attention on religious extremism," says Prof. Rehman - People accused me of supporting US policy. Even now, several educators with conservative ideas do not allow us to play in their schools free of charge."

    The group has just completed a five-month tour in Pakistani provinces, during which they performed in 113 schools, and plans to replicate the performances at the end of August. The secretary of the Mazdoor Kissan Party, a communist party in support of farmers, reports that the public's response "was incredible. It is important to inculcate human values ​​and collective spirit among young people. Our people love music, we are not extremists."

    The Islamic activist then blamed the "state narrative" for the recent episodes of violence in Pakistani universities. In particular, he refers to the barbaric lynching of a student from Abdul Wali Khan University, killed by college colleagues for allegedly blasphemous comments on Facebook. Later, a professor of Ahmadi religion was found dead stabbed in his home in the residential area of ​​the Punjab University.

    For a long time, Christian leaders and other minorities complain that the law punishing offenses to the Prophet Mohammed is being used to persecute religious minorities and to perpetrate personal revenge. According to Prof. Rehman, this is "the result of a long process of growth of religious fundamentalism. This process was born during the era of Islamization of deceased general Zia ul Haq, when the weaker minority communities were the main target. Now it has spread like a wild and overwhelmed society. Only modifications could establish the rule of law."

    The rockstar professor uses social media to increase people's awareness. Unlike other activists who have closed their accounts following Islamabad's decision to ban the media spreading blasphemy online, he is not intimidated. He publishes at least 10 comments per day on the official page of the band, which collect a large audience of over 977,000 fans. In 2007, the page was blocked, although the Pakistan Telecom Authority denied its intervention. "We are very clear - he says - about the type of activism we conduct. It is difficult to bring society to change when people are against you. We avoid throwing charges against someone or offending sentiments".

    Below are some videos of the band's concerts, posted on the personal profile of Prof. Taimur Rehman:

    https://www.facebook.com/taimurr/videos/vb.720730671/10154176623195672/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab

    https://www.facebook.com/taimurr/videos/vb.720730671/10154176465615672/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab

    https://www.facebook.com/taimurr/videos/vb.720730671/10154179779445672/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab

    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-1
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-1


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-2
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-2


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-3
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-3


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-4
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-4


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-5
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-5


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-6
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-6


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-7
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-7


    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-8
    Rock-band di Lahore combatte il terrorismo con la musica-8
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Pakistan
    Lahore
    rock band
    rockstar
    fight against terrorism
    fundamentalism
    Islamic
    online blasphemy
    prof. Taimur Rehman











    See also

    04/03/2011 PAKISTAN
    Politicians, Christian leaders and thousands of people at the funeral for Shahbaz Bhatti
    Tight security in place around the Catholic church of Our Lady of Fatima, roads closed to traffic. His body will be flown by helicopter to his native village of Khushpur (Punjab), for burial. The minister had not lived in his official residence for some time, but in a rented house to avoid attacks.

    30/11/2010 PAKISTAN
    Lahore High Court to issue date for Asia Bibi’s appeal
    President Zardari’s legal expert says the woman was convicted without been able to present her side of the story. “Some people are trying to politicise the matter and create a gap between the judiciary and the government,” a presidential spokesman says. The AsiaNews online petition on behalf of Asia Bibi and against the blasphemy law continues.

    02/05/2017 19:43:00 PAKISTAN
    Christian leaders in Lahore come out against religious violence. Imam says the only punishment for blasphemers is decapitation (Video)

    Islamic groups demand the release of suspects held in connection with the lynching of a young student accused of blasphemy. For them, the prisoners are “servants of the Prophet Mohammed." When the state is missing, crimes go unpunished.



    15/03/2014 PAKISTAN
    Asia Bibi’s appeal to be heard by Lahore High Court
    After more than four years in prison, sentenced to death without trial for "blasphemy", the Pakistani Christian will appear before High Court judges in two days time. The Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement, which has taken up her case, appeals to the court to "not give in to pressure from fundamentalists and make sure that justice wins out”.

    18/08/2016 10:42:00 PAKISTAN
    Lahore, Muslims and Hindus celebrate festival of friendship

    During the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan people tie a sacred thread on their friend's wrist. For the first time the Hindu community was able to celebrate in public, and many Muslims helped in the preparation. Eventually all those present signed a statement against religious hatred: "We must protect our multiculturalism".
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.