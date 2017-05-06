Lahore (AsiaNews) - As Pakistan struggles to stamp out terrorism and appease powerful religious groups, a University academic is leading his band to promote human rights, gender equality and religious minority. Dr. Taimur Rehman, a professor of political science at Lahore University of Management Science LUMS. He proposes a "great fight" to reduce the rise of religious fundamentalism. "It's no longer just a matter of law or order," he tells AsiaNews, "but a social and ideological issue. Music can help in de-radicalization of youth but there is only a limited pressure we can put on the state. Civil society can help but media must strongly adhere to its ethics and state must implement the national action plan in its true spirit. "

The songs are composed of compositions of progressive and Sufi poets. Today the band's commitment is recognized throughout the country and the concerts are packed with fans. "But when in 2009 I began to focus attention on religious extremism," says Prof. Rehman - People accused me of supporting US policy. Even now, several educators with conservative ideas do not allow us to play in their schools free of charge."

The group has just completed a five-month tour in Pakistani provinces, during which they performed in 113 schools, and plans to replicate the performances at the end of August. The secretary of the Mazdoor Kissan Party, a communist party in support of farmers, reports that the public's response "was incredible. It is important to inculcate human values ​​and collective spirit among young people. Our people love music, we are not extremists."

The Islamic activist then blamed the "state narrative" for the recent episodes of violence in Pakistani universities. In particular, he refers to the barbaric lynching of a student from Abdul Wali Khan University, killed by college colleagues for allegedly blasphemous comments on Facebook. Later, a professor of Ahmadi religion was found dead stabbed in his home in the residential area of ​​the Punjab University.

For a long time, Christian leaders and other minorities complain that the law punishing offenses to the Prophet Mohammed is being used to persecute religious minorities and to perpetrate personal revenge. According to Prof. Rehman, this is "the result of a long process of growth of religious fundamentalism. This process was born during the era of Islamization of deceased general Zia ul Haq, when the weaker minority communities were the main target. Now it has spread like a wild and overwhelmed society. Only modifications could establish the rule of law."

The rockstar professor uses social media to increase people's awareness. Unlike other activists who have closed their accounts following Islamabad's decision to ban the media spreading blasphemy online, he is not intimidated. He publishes at least 10 comments per day on the official page of the band, which collect a large audience of over 977,000 fans. In 2007, the page was blocked, although the Pakistan Telecom Authority denied its intervention. "We are very clear - he says - about the type of activism we conduct. It is difficult to bring society to change when people are against you. We avoid throwing charges against someone or offending sentiments".

Below are some videos of the band's concerts, posted on the personal profile of Prof. Taimur Rehman:

https://www.facebook.com/taimurr/videos/vb.720730671/10154176623195672/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab

https://www.facebook.com/taimurr/videos/vb.720730671/10154176465615672/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab

https://www.facebook.com/taimurr/videos/vb.720730671/10154179779445672/?type=2&video_source=user_video_tab



