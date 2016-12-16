23 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/23/2016, 09.19

    PAKISTAN

    Lahore, food and Christmas gifts to the victims in the Christian Quarter (VIDEO)

    Kamran Chaudhry

    The local Church and some NGOs have distributed basic necessities to hundreds of residents of Youhanabad, where in 2015 a double suicide attack caused 17 deaths. Many of those who have received aid have lost loved ones in the attack. On December 26, the local Church will visit those in prison.

    Lahore (AsiaNews) - Boxes filled with gifts, food and basic necessities were distributed to the inhabitants of Youhanabad, the Christian district of Lahore theater of the double suicide attack on churches on March 15, 2015 that left  17 dead and 85 wounded. Priests, religious and members of some NGOs have distributed Christmas gifts.

    The local Catholic Church has also organized a visit to the prison on 26 December: "A Christian delegation - said Fr. Francis Gulzar, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Lahore - will visit the prisoners. All the families we have met today [to distribute] gifts have relatives in the Lahore prison. We made this initiative an annual tradition. "

    The families came together today in front of a chapel in the parish, where a life-size representation of the Nativity was set up. In recent days, another 400 local villages, including widows and people with disabilities, have received aid from the Church. These include Anayat Bibi, who lost her son Karamat Masih, who died from injuries sustained during the attack: Karamat Masih, father of three, who contracted cancer because of a bomb fragment and died last January.

    My younger son, says Bibi, "works in  the textile industry, and has a family to support. The food aid will suffice for a week. I will spend all the money I've saved to buy clothes for my grandchildren. "

    In recent days, Cecil Chaudhry & Iris Foudation (Cicf) of Youhanabad distributed Christmas gifts to poor students studying in its own training center.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    lahore
    pakistan
    Christmas
    gifts
    Youhanabad
    suicide
    attack
    families
    church
    prisoners











    See also

    21/12/2016 14:52:00 PAKISTAN
    Catholic foundation provides Christmas gifts to poor students in Lahore (photos)

    The Cecil Chaudhry and Iris Foundation offers quality education to poor children. Youhanabad, Pakistan’s largest Christian colony, has no state schools. A local charity collected the gifts.



    16/03/2015 PAKISTAN
    Muslim leaders condemn Lahore church attacks
    At least 50 Islamic scholars slam the suicide bombings, reject "all forms of terrorism." For one of them, "Whoever is guilty must be punished." In Lahore's Youhanabad district, the situation remains tense. "Only animals kill and destroy churches, mosques," and "other places of worship," said a khatib or mosque preacher.

    16/03/2015 PAKISTAN
    Four Muslims among the victims of Lahore's anti-Christian attack
    The death toll rose to 17. Manifestations of solidarity take place across Pakistan. In Faisalabad, rights activists call for greater protection for Christian settlements, property and places of worship.

    24/07/2015 PAKISTAN
    Lahore: ‘Youhanabad Project,’ a summer camp for children victimised by church attacks
    Promoted by Christian associations, the initiative is aimed at alleviating the psychological suffering of children. It began on 12 June and will end on 14 August with a grand finale. Activities include group theatre, music, outings, educational visits, meetings and discussions. For Michelle Chaudhry, this will give children back their confidence and hope.

    12/05/2015 PAKISTAN
    Mothers and widows remember the attacks on Youhanabad churches
    On Mother's Day, Christ Church, one of the two places of worship attacked, organised a prayer ceremony. Naz Bano, whose son died to stop one of the terrorists, and Fozia, now alone to raise a two-year-old girl, tell their story.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN – CHINA
    China uses mild tones towards the Vatican



    Perhaps for the first time, a statement by the Holy See on the Chinese Church and episcopal ordinations is met and judged without anger and without word about China’s traditional stance on the "autonomy" of the Christian communities vis-à-vis the Vatican.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.