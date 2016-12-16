|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Lahore, food and Christmas gifts to the victims in the Christian Quarter (VIDEO)
The local Church and some NGOs have distributed basic necessities to hundreds of residents of Youhanabad, where in 2015 a double suicide attack caused 17 deaths. Many of those who have received aid have lost loved ones in the attack. On December 26, the local Church will visit those in prison.
|
