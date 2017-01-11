|
|
» 01/18/2017, 09.49
PAKISTAN
Lahore, student tortured for tweeting in favor of missing activists
Suhail Ahmad studied law at the University Law College and was a distinguished debator. A group of radicals dragged him from his room on campus to a secret location. He was tortured and held hostage for three hours. An investigation opened.
|
|
