» 01/05/2017, 14.45
PAKISTAN
Lahore: Evangelical Christian accused of blasphemy for tearing up pages of the Qurʾān
Shahbaz Babu risks the death penalty for writing his name on the pages of Islam’s sacred book even though he is completely illiterate. The charge appears to be due to a business dispute. The accused is also popular among some Muslims for his prayer meetings.
