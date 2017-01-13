|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Lahore: Muhammad Akram goes from church vandalism to interfaith dialogue
The young Muslim was one of 2,000 people who attacked a Christian village in 2005, incited by radicals on false blasphemy charges. An interfaith youth group was set up in 2010. Pakistanis “desperately need role models.”
|
|
